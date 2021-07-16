F1 Silverstone Grand Prix

A special weekend is coming for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver has been following in the wake of Max Verstappen in recent races, but the changes and modifications that have been promised at Mercedes are already here. Also, there is no question that Hamilton considers Silverstone his home.

He is the rider who has won the most times on this very fast circuit that he knows perfectly. He has won the race seven times beating the illustrious Jim Clark and Alain Prost (5 wins each), Nigel Mansell (4 wins) or Brabham, Niki Lauda or Michael Schumacher with 3 first places for each.

In fact, since 2015, Hamilton only gave up first place in the drawer in 2018, when Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel only allowed him to be second.

So, we will see if Max Verstappen’s streak is truncated at Silverstone or if he continues to add points of difference compared to the current Formula 1 champion.

For its part, Fernando Alonso he also keeps a good memory of the English circuit. On 2006 the Asturian beat Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher taking pole, victory and the fastest lap of the circuit. In 2011 and already with Ferrari, Alonso also achieved victory ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

As usual, the streaming platform queen of sports will give live coverage of all content related to this Grand Prix. From the previous press conference to Sunday’s race, through free practice and the sprint race that debuts in the Formula 1 championship. This change will also be accompanied by a delay in the event’s schedule. Here are all the schedules so you don’t miss out on anything that happens at Silverstone.

DAZN will offer you live the events of the British GP of Formula 1

British GP press conference (Thursday 15 at 9:00 p.m.)

Free 1 (Friday 16 at 3:15 p.m.)

Classification (Friday 16 at 6:20 p.m.)

Free 2 (Saturday 17 at 12:45 p.m.)

Sprint race (Saturday 17 at 4:45 p.m.)

Race (Sunday 18 at 2:00 p.m.)

The legendary British circuit will also witness the fourth round of the thrilling FIA Formula 2 Championship. Oscar Piastri and Robert Shwartzman will try to get closer to the leader of the classification, the Chinese Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi), who also performs tests for the F! Alpine.

Formula 2 events that you can see on DAZN from Silverstone:

Classification (Friday 16 at 5:45 p.m.)

Sprint race 1 (Saturday 17 at 09:45 a.m.)

Sprint race 2 (Saturday 17 at 3:35 p.m.)

Race (Sunday 18 at 11:45 a.m.)

