Anthony thinks being in a hurry to get back on track only makes things worse

Ask for patience so that health service professionals can also see the races

Anthony Hamilton, father of the six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, says that Formula 1 should not return to action so soon. Anthony believes that they must respect the victims of the coronavirus and also the health service professionals, because if the Great Circus returns before the pandemic is ‘controlled’, they will not be able to watch the races.

“We should have patience and respect, wait until the number of new coronavirus cases drops to zero so that workers can go home, relax and also enjoy watching sports. I understand that we have to get back to business as soon as possible, but it must be as safe as possible and only essential businesses “, commented Anthony Hamilton for the British ITV network.

“Motorsports is a global sport with a worldwide fan base. Now is not the time to turn your back on those who cannot participate or even come to see it. Now is the time to wait, be patient and support us. If there are no fans , there is no sport, and now our fans are fighting on the front line saving the lives of more fans. ”

“Although things are getting better every day and the number of coronavirus-related deaths is decreasing, the enemy has not yet been defeated. This remains a very clear and ever-present threat to our lives and society. So why so much Hurry for motorsport to return? “, he added.

Along the same lines, Anthony points out that he would not feel entirely comfortable celebrating a victory for his son as people die due to the coronavirus. Therefore, Hamilton Sr. asks for patience when it comes to running again.

“It would make me feel very fake to celebrate that I am watching Lewis run, or to celebrate on the podium. I would not particularly like to be watching television and cheering as thousands of people die from a virus. The good morning will come back, but to rush into running again. it will only make things worse, “Hamilton said in conclusion.

