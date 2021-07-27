F1 should be proud of the sprint race debut

Still was ultimately responsible for drafting the sports regulations that regulate the weekends with sprint races, with the contributions of the teams and the organization of the F1.

The final version was only released a few days before Silverstone, after the World Motor Sport Council approved the last minute changes.

The Australian claims that any necessary detailed updates to the rules will be discussed before the second sprint at Monza, but stressed that everything had worked as planned.

“I think everyone should be proud of what we have achieved,” he said. “I think looking back at the original intention, which was to give three competitive elements during the three days of the event that for the spectators, the public and the fans, I think it has its benefits.”

“The FIA, F1 and the teams were always open-minded and thought about the first event to see what improvements could be made from a regulatory point of view.”

“I think, in general, there was a small element that a team brought up, which is inconsequential and something to think about and discuss.”

“But it has worked as a complete team, with all of us, to get to this point and from the perspective of the FIA ​​and F1 as a family, I am very proud of the way we have gotten here.”

“I know that some people have said publicly that the regulations have been published quite late, but the teams, all of us, have worked together to try to find all those little pieces that were changing along the way and find a definitive regulation.”

“I think the first event was a success and it was amazing to have such a great crowd at the British Grand Prix, and for Monza we will sit down with everyone openly and with the various stakeholders, to take whatever action is necessary. for Monza, which will be next. “

Masi said he had enjoyed Silverstone on a personal level, but does not think sprint racing should carry over to every race weekend in 2022.

“I think it was good that it was something different,” he said. “Talking to friends from all over the world, they said that the part they liked was that it was different.”

“Obviously we have seen changes in the sport before qualifying, but really the structure of a grand prix weekend has been relatively stable for a great number of years.”

“It was intense, and by the time you get past those first laps and you hear the warning we have on the radio of ’10 laps to go’, and you say where did that go? You have to remember it.

“I think it was good and seeing the emotion and, in particular, Kimi (Raikkonen) and Fernando (Alonso) with their overtaking at the start and all that added to the show and, from what I understand, it was well seen from the viewers perspective “.

“I see that it has a place in all events? No. Is it a different format, and has F1 been quite open saying that we are looking at the possibilities of different opportunities at different events in the future? Of course.”