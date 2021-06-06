F1: Sergio “Checo” Pérez explodes in jubilation after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull), who won this Sunday the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the sixth of Formula One World Cup, disputed in the urban circuit of Baku, the capital of the country, declared that “it has been a real madness” and that he is “very happy with his second victory in the premier class, after the one he achieved last year in Sakhir (Barein).

“I’m very happy, because it was crazy. I’m sorry for (his Dutch teammate) Max (Verstappen, crashed five laps from the finish line, when he was leading the test), because he had a tremendous race and he deserved the victory. We would have completed a Precious ‘double’, “explained ‘Checo’, born 31 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco) and who this Sunday completed a sensational race to achieve his eleventh podium in F1, the third in Baku.

“It was very difficult until the end,” said the brave driver from Guadalajara, whose victory helped Red Bull reinforce its lead in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“(The Englishman) Lewis (Hamilton, from Mercedes, who lost second place after going through the loophole at the restart of the race, who decided to only one lap, from the grid) has had a very strong pace throughout the whole day. He was pushing me hard from the beginning, “he explained.

“In the re-start I did not start well, I started badly, with Hamilton by my side. I had to risk, he did it too and it went wrong,” said a brilliant ‘Checo’ at the finish line of the Baku street circuit where he equaled the two F1 triumphs of his compatriot Pedro Rodríguez.

“This victory is a great morale boost, both for me and for the team,” explained Sergio Pérez, who played the Mexican anthem again in a Formula One World Cup event.

