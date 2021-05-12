F1 runs out of 2021 Turkish GP

05/12/2021 at 4:06 PM CEST

Turkey hosted this 2021 season the F1 Grand Prix from June 11 to 13, replacing Canada, which despite much effort was forced to cancel the host of Formula 1 again due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. But the latest events in the country regarding covid-19 have also forced Turkey to cancel the F1 GP.

The country is in a serious situation and although the F1 has not yet announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix, since S Sport, the Turkish channel that broadcasts the competition, it was reported last Tuesday that the event is canceled. “The Turkish Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place between June 11 and 13, is canceled,” shared S Sport on its official Twitter account.

11-13 Haziran tarihlerinde gerçekle & scedil; mesi planlanan # F1 #TurkishGP iptal edildi. # Formula1 pic.twitter.com/nVwsbYxGVi – S Sport (@ssporttr) May 11, 2021

From the FIA ​​they were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​Turkey hosting the Grand Circus again this season after the great emotion that the celebration of the GP in 2020 represented when Hamilton won the 7th crown on the Turkish track. But after several days of uncertainty and doubts since United Kingdom included Turkey in its red list for the pandemic, from the country they believe it is convenient that the automobile contest is not carried out. Now the official statement from F1 is missing and know if the GP will be replaced or there will be one less race on the calendar.