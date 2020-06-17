The races have had drivers from the category, as well as from Esports

There have been multiple overtakes and touches

Formula 1 has ended virtual racing with the title achieved by George Russell. However, these three months have left great moments in each of the tests and the queen category has collected some of them in a single video.

The departure, as in reality, has been one of the key moments. Stoffel Vandoorne could be seen trumpeting as soon as it started or Nico Hülkenberg hitting the wall. To watch the video, click here.

There have also been multiple overtaking and battles, and Formula 1 has rescued the most spectacular ones. On the list are the fights between Vandoorne and Norris, Lundgaard and Arthur Leclerc in podium positions, Gutiérrez and David Schumacher in Monaco after leaving the tunnel or Leclerc and Gutiérrez for the victory.

But not everything has been clean overtaking and good performances, since there have also been drivers who have lost control of their cars. This is the case of Norris, Albon, Russell or Delétraz. The incident with the greatest consequences was that of the Williams pilot, who ended up against the wall.

On the other hand, fans have been able to enjoy wheel-to-wheel pilots for several moments. The protagonists have been Vandoorne and Zhou, Leclerc and Russell or Leclerc and Albon.

One of the incentives for non-fans of the queen category has been the presence of pilots from other categories, simracers and even footballers such as Thibaut Courtois or Kun Agüero, among others.

However, not all the fun times have happened on the track. Leclerc used a voice distorter while answering some questions and also got the buttons wrong. In addition, he starred in an exchange of messages with Norris.

Just like in real racing, one of the most special moments was the podium. The pilot who climbed the highest number of times was Russell, who did so a total of four times, which served to crown him champion of this competition.

