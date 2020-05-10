Some of them ended up saving the lives of several pilots

Mythical favors like Barrichello’s in Austria 2001 and 2002 are also on the list.

For 70 years, Formula 1 has left great battles on the track, epic outcomes and historical moments that will remain in the minds of fans forever. Of course, in addition to them there have been great moments of sportsmanship over the years, which have saved lives or prioritized the team over personal interest.

The queen category of motorsport has produced a video with the ten best samples of sportsmanship in history, in which great protagonists such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton appear. You can see the full video by clicking on this link.

TOP 10 LARGEST F1 SPORTS SAMPLES

one. Merzario, Edwards, Ertl, Lunger-Germany 1976: Niki Lauda suffered a serious accident in that race, which left her car on fire, flames that were even bigger after being hit by Ertl and Lunger. Both of them as Edwards and Merzario came to that same time to help Lauda, ​​in order to try to get him out of the car, something they could achieve. Edwards himself was awarded the Medal of Valor weeks later.

2. Senna-Belgium 1992: During the classification of the Belgian GP of that year Erik Comas suffered a serious accident, which caused a red flag. All the pilots that day passed by, except their friend Ayrton Senna, who turned off the still-running Comas engine and prevented it from still running, thus avoiding any risk of fire.

Comas himself acknowledged that Senna’s actions saved his life that day. Two years later in San Marino 1994, Comas came to Senna’s aid after his serious accident in Imola, but neither he nor anyone else could do anything to save Ayrton’s life. The death of his friend had a great impact on Comas, as he retired from the race that day and also from Formula 1 at the end of that season.

3. Hailwood-South Africa 1973: Mike Hailwood and Clay Regazzoni had a serious accident that left them both out of the race. The Swiss car was the worst stopped, and it ended in flames. However, Hailwood came to the aid as soon as possible, and even sacrificed his own clothing to remove the fire, thus saving Regazzoni’s life.

Four. Purley-Netherlands 1973: Roger Williams had in that race a serious accident that ended his life. The Briton’s car was on fire for a time, and nobody came to help him, until David Purley arrived, who tried by all means to save his friend, something he could not do. Of course, that attitude ended up being rewarded, although Purley never finished understanding the passivity of the commissioners that day.

5 Collins-Italy 1956: Peter Collins and Juan Manuel Fangio were fighting for the World Cup that year, both as Ferrari drivers. The Argentine was number 1 and also in those years, in case that number 1 suffered a breakdown, the rest of the pilots could deliver their car. Fangio suffered a breakdown at the wheel, and Collins with the World Cup at stake and rolling in second position, gave the car to Fangio, complying with the team’s orders. Fangio, finally finished with his fourth World Cup that year.

6. Moss-Portugal 1958: The Briton dominated that race without opposition, taking the win by more than one lap. However, that day the rival in the fight for the Moss World Cup, Mike Hawthorn spun on the formation lap, and despite finishing second, he was disqualified. Moss, unhappy with that decision, went to the stewards and eventually Hawthorn recovered all seven points. Moss that year ended up losing the World Cup by just 1 point to Hawthorn.

7. Hunt-Italy 1978: On the first lap of that race James Hunt and Ronnie Peterson had a brutal accident that forced them to leave. The Swedish driver’s car burned immediately and Hunt was quick to fetch him to avoid any kind of burn. Peterson was able to get out on his own, but leg injuries and complications in the hospital that same night ended the life of the Swedish pilot.

8. Schumacher-Monaco 1996: David Coulthard had problems with his helmet to be able to go out and compete in that race, which was under heavy rain. Consequently, he went to Schumacher to ask for a helmet, and the German immediately accepted. Finally, the Briton finished on the podium that day, in a race of pure survival.

9. Barrichello-Austria 2001: The Brazilian was running in second place that day in the A1 Ring, with his teammate Michael Schumacher in third position. The German led the championship that year, with race leader David Coulthard just a few points behind. For this reason, Jean Todt said that mythical phrase “let Michael go through the championship, Rubens, please” and the Brazilian on the same goal line gave up second place so that Schumacher lost 4 instead of 6 points that day with Coulthard .

History repeated itself in 2002, this time with victory at stake. Barrichello at the same finish line on the team’s orders gave up what would have been his second Formula 1 win for Schumacher. Action with which the kaiser himself – who had nothing to do with it – how the fans strongly disagreed. Even Schumacher lifted Barrichello to the top of the podium that day, ensuring that he was the true winner of the race.

10. Hamilton-Hungary 2017: The British and Mercedes were behind Ferrari in that race. However, Sebastian Vettel had a problem in the direction that forced him to go slower, both him and his partner Kimi Räikkönen. Therefore, Hamilton requested that Valtteri Bottas let him pass, in order to try to overtake Kimi, something that he finally could not do.

Failing to do so, Hamilton kept his promise and returned the position to Bottas. Gesture that both the Mercedes and the Finnish team appreciated. “The team kept the promise, and we finally ended up exchanging positions. It’s something I’m happy about. I also have to thank Lewis, not all the teammates would have done the same with a podium position at stake, ”Bottas himself stated at the end.

