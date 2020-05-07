Formula 1 has produced a video with the best performances of the Asturian

Alonso’s best moment according to F1 is the 2012 European GP in Valencia

Formula 1 has recalled with an emotional video the ten brightest moments in Fernando Alonso’s career. The video shows actions with Renault, McLaren, Ferrari … and against pilots such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel or Lewis Hamilton, among others.

The two-time world champion has not yet specified whether he will return to the queen category one day or face new challenges, but to face the confinement caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, what better than to enjoy his best moments in F1? In this link you can see the full video.

TOP 10 ALONSO MOMENTS FOR F1

GP of Europe 2012: It couldn’t be any other. From the eleventh on the grid to victory at home, in front of his fans. The Asturian gave an overtaking recital of all colors – he also took advantage of a break at Sebastian Vettel’s Red Bull – to seal an epic victory. Spanish GP 2013: The fans did not know it yet, but they were facing Fernando’s last victory in Formula 1 –at least to date–, and it was at home. He was fifth, but on the third corner he passed Räikkönen and Hamilton. Later, he would show off his rhythm and tire management to achieve victory. San Marino GP 2005: As they say in the video, Alonso showed in Imola that he had the champion wood by not making any mistake in the last 12 laps of the race, despite having behind a long red shadow of the Ferrari of the ‘almighty’ Michael Schumacher. 2005 would be the year of his first title. Malaysian GP 2012: The Ferrari was not entirely competitive in early 2012, however Fernando took advantage of the delicate conditions in Malaysia to ensure a victory that, in the words of his engineer Andrea Stella, was “one of the most beautiful”. That day, Sergio Pérez was able to climb to the top of the podium for the first time in his career, but he made a mistake that Alonso took advantage of to escape. 2007 European GP: The extremely complicated conditions on the Nürburgring circuit caused an endless number of incidents – among them, the famous departure from the track by Lewis Hamilton, who returned with the help of a crane. Fernando Alonso snatched the victory from Felipe Massa at the end of the race with a sensational move on the outside. Hungarian GP 2003: This time, Formula 1 dates back to Alonso’s second full year at the Gran Circo. It was a fast-paced year, with Schumacher and Räikkönen fighting to the end for the title, but a young Fernando Alonso appeared in Hungary who became the winner of a younger GP in history at the time. Singapore GP 2010: In his first season with Ferrari, things did not go to order by word of mouth, although there were performances that amazed both locals and strangers. Like the one in Singapore, where the Ovense prevailed in ‘Red Bull territory’ with Pole, victory and a fast lap … and endured Sebastian Vettel – who probably had more pace – throughout the race stuck to his gearbox. Spanish GP 2006: The first victory at home is always special. And when your rival is the heptacampeón Michael Schumacher, even more. In 2006, Fernando finally managed to win in Barcelona, ​​something that had resisted him in previous years, and ultimately – in Brazil – claimed his second drivers’ title. Azerbaijan GP 2018: It was perhaps his last great feat in Formula 1. The Asturian suffered an incident on the first lap and arrived at Pit-Lane with the car destroyed, but he did not give up. Little by little, he climbed positions with a McLaren that, in addition to not being very competitive, had lost 20 downforce points due to the incident. He finished in a creditable seventh position. Japan GP 2005: This time, the queen category highlights a maneuver above all else. The two-time champion was sixteenth and finished third, but perhaps the most notable part of that race was the overtaking he made on the outside in the legendary 130-R curve over Michael Schumacher.

