F1 ready to work with Hamilton commission conclusion

The report, inspired by the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, is the culmination of 10 months of research into why the African American population is underrepresented in the UK auto industry.

Directed by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the work has focused on trying to get answers to why only one percent of Formula 1 employees are black.

Although some responses have to do with broader social issues, such as lower expectations of African American students’ academic abilities, leading to fewer enrollment in high school subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering and MathematicsIn addition to behavior management practices that disproportionately affect black students, other factors directly related to team practices within motorsport have also emerged.

These include hiring practices in motorsports teams that favor students from a select group of top-tier universities, as well as geographic factors that mean work experience opportunities in rural-based teams were outside the scope. outreach to students in many black communities.

The Commission has made 10 recommendations which, in its opinion, should be followed in order to achieve greater diversity in motorsports. These include:

* Ask that the F1 and other teams take the initiative to apply a Charter of Diversity and Inclusion for motorsports so that the sector is committed to improving diversity and inclusion in all organizations.

* Ask F1 teams and other motorsport companies to expand access to sport by expanding the learning offer to include higher education and undergraduate apprenticeships as an alternative pathway in the sector, as well as the availability of paid internships and work experience programs.

Mechanics work on Valtteri Bottas’ car, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

* Establishment of a new innovation fund on exclusion, to develop programs that address the factors that contribute to increasing the proportion of students of black origin who are excluded from schools.

* Support experimentation with new approaches to increasing the number of black teachers in STEM subjects leading to careers in engineering, ie mathematics, physics, design and technology, and computer science.

* Support the creation of scholarship programs for African American graduates in engineering and related subjects so that they can access specialized positions in the automotive sector.

* Call for more support for science and technology subject activities in supplementary schools run by black community groups across the UK.

The report has also highlighted other F1 factors that could hamper its progress, such as the new cost cap that acts as a deterrent for teams to offer apprenticeships to young black students.

Rhys Morgan, Director of the Royal Academy of Engineering, who has contributed to the report, stated: “We believe that the cost cap is an obstacle for teams to hire trainees, because the salaries of the trainees will be included in the budgets. of car improvements ”.

“Why would a team hire a 16-year-old, inexperienced, when they could hire a technician or mechanic with time of experience, who can immediately work on the car? We think there is an opportunity to explore how to do it. some exceptions within the cost limit to promote apprenticeships “.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Although the Hamilton Commission report has just been published, the F1 organization has already indicated that it will evaluate the recommendations and has promised further measures imminently.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “The Hamilton Commission has presented a comprehensive and impressive report that shows the passion that Lewis has for this important issue.”

“We will take the time to read and reflect on all the findings, but we fully agree that we need to increase diversity across sport. We have taken action on this and will announce further action in the coming days.”

“We want the sport to be representative of our enormous diversity of fans and that is why Formula 1, the SON and all teams are working hard to meet our detailed plans to create positive change throughout the sport. There is always something more to do and the report will stimulate reflections on what new actions are needed. “

Hamilton himself stated that he will be personally involved in efforts to ensure that the Commission’s findings are put into practice and are not forgotten.

“I hope that we can take the industry on the same journey as us and come together so that we can make lasting and meaningful progress,” he said.

“We have already received a lot of positive feedback from key stakeholders, which is amazing to see.”

“In addition to releasing this report, we are identifying the best parties and organizations that we can engage with, and also those that can carry out our recommendations in the future, to ensure that the findings are not ignored.”

“For me, this is the most important thing. It is not just about making great discoveries in what we find: the important thing is that we really act.”