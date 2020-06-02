By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, Jun 2 (.) – Formula One is set for its first race cycle following the release on Tuesday of a revised schedule with eight grand prizes that will include the Austrian Red Bull Ring and the Silverstone circuit of United Kingdom, each with two grand prizes without viewers in July and August, respectively.

The season, which originally envisaged 22 races, the largest number in its history, has been paralyzed since its start in Australia was canceled on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first race of the year will now be in Austria on July 5, and there will be a second race in the Alpine country a week later, the Steiermark Grand Prix (Styria), named for the region where the circuit owned by Red Bull at Spielberg.

It will be the first time that a circuit has hosted two championship races in the same season, the first time that a season has kicked off in Austria and also the first time that a race has been held behind closed doors.

The 10 teams will travel for the third consecutive weekend to compete in the Hungaroring in Budapest on July 19 before returning home, all under carefully controlled conditions.

Silverstone, which hosted the first ever F1 world championship race in 1950, will host the UK Grand Prix on August 2, and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on August 9.

A two-week quarantine will take effect in the UK for most arrivals in the country from June 8, but Formula One will have the exemption enjoyed by elite sporting events.

The Circuit de Catalunya, in Barcelona, ​​will host the Spanish Grand Prix on August 16 to complete the second stage before another break. Subsequently, there will be races at Spa, in Belgium, on August 30, and at the Italian track in Monza on September 6.

Formula Two and Formula Three races will also be held on the same weekends.

“We are pleased to be able to present our eight race schedule today and look forward to publishing our full schedule in the coming weeks,” Formula One President Chase Carey said in a statement.

“Although we currently expect the season to start without fans in the stands, we hope that in the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them once it is safe to do so,” he added.

Formula One hopes to host 15-18 races, and the season will end in Abu Dhabi in December, after having also raced in Bahrain.

Four races have been canceled so far: Australia, Monaco, the Netherlands and France, while China, Azerbaijan, Canada and Vietnam are awaiting new programming.

Races in Singapore, Russia, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Brazil remain uncertain.

(Information from Alan Baldwin; edited by Hugh Lawson; translated by Andrea Ariet in Gdansk)