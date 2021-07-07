F1 prepares for first sprint race

07/07/2021 at 12:56 CEST

The Silverstone circuit, which in 1950 was the scene of the first grand prix in the history of Formula 1, will once again experience a milestone next week, hosting the first sprint race during the Great Britain Grand Prix (July 16-18). The format, on an experimental basis, will be implemented this season in three events on the calendar and the first of them will arrive next Saturday in English territory.

The sporting director of F1 Ross brawn He feels that it will be something positive for the competition, which seeks to enhance the spectacle of this sport: “I am nervous, it is always like that when faced with the unknown. We have thrown ourselves in, the teams have put a lot of work into it, so I think it will be successful. We need to get the fans involved and we need to make sure we have a career that they are really excited about. I think they will, but we won’t know until we get there & rdquor ;, he says.

If all goes well at Silverstone, the Italian GP will have a second sprint race, while the venue for the third is yet to be decided. “The best that could ultimately happen is that this qualifying race becomes part of a grand prix weekend. Maybe not in all races. But I think what we want to emphasize is that the weekend is expanding. We have a great event on Friday now because we have qualification. There will be a sprint race on Saturday and then the grand prix on Sunday, which is the summit event of the weekend. So we really try to empower it, make sure we don’t take anything away from the grand prize. We have to decide if this is something we fully implement or if it is only for some & rdquor; events, he explains Brawn.Hamilton, with doubts

Not all the ‘big circus’ actors are so excited about the idea. Lewis hamilton he referred to the Silverstone sprint race with considerable misgivings: “It will probably be a procession. Hopefully there will be some overtaking, but it will most likely not be too exciting. We’ll see, there is no point in judging it even before trying it. “Instead, to Carlos Sainz the free choice of tires for sprint qualification is an opportunity: “Doing 17 laps on a set of medium tires should allow us to push a bit more and have fun.”

The weekend program

The Grand Prix format with sprint race modifies the entire weekend program: on Fridays there will be a 60-minute training session and a normal qualifying format for Saturday’s race. On Saturday the second 60-minute free practice sessions will be held and then the sprint race, held over 100 km (a third of the distance of a long race), which will serve to determine the starting position for Sunday’s race. The format will be called the ‘qualifying race’. In addition, the three best drivers will have extra points for the championship. On Sunday the long or conventional race will take place.