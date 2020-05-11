Johnson orders mandatory isolation for all who want to enter the UK

It is studied that sports are exempt from these measures

Formula 1 is already in contact with the British Government

Formula 1 works to celebrate the British Grand Prix in July, despite the latest measures imposed by Boris Johnson. These consist of the fact that everyone who wants to enter Great Britain must comply with a mandatory isolation upon arrival in the country before being able to carry out any activity there.

Sports personnel may be exempt from this measure, according to The Sun newspaper, so the Formula 1 and football teams should not respect quarantine when arriving in the UK. In the case of sports, what will be done as a control measure will be to subject the staff to continuous control through frequent tests. Additionally, members who test positive will be isolated immediately.

Since Formula 1’s plan is to hold two Grand Prix at Silverstone after the two in Austria, Liberty Media has already contacted the Government of Great Britain to find out the requirements under which they would be allowed to hold events.

An association representing British airlines says the idea of ​​compulsory isolation aims to prevent a second outbreak in the country. If it could be held, the 70th edition of the British GP would be scheduled for July 19. However, it must be remembered that all the plans are in the air as they depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

The teams would arrive at Silverstone the week of July 13 after having spent 15 days in the safe environment that Ross Brawn wants to create in the Red Bull Ring paddock, with the Formula 1 staff isolated and testing every 48 hours. Remember that Britain is the second country in the world, after the United States, in which more people have died as a result of Covid-19.

