The season would start in early July with a double race in Austria

Silverstone still awaits green light from UK government

Formula 1 plans to start the 2020 season with a European tour consisting of eight races, some of them on repeated circuits. The campaign would start with a double race in Austria at the beginning of July – specifically, on July 5 and 12 – and then head towards Britain … if they get Boris Johnson’s permission.

There have been many calendar drafts that have transpired in recent weeks, but they all agree that the season will begin with a series of Grand Prixes on European circuits. Of course, all races would be behind closed doors, without allowing fans to enter to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

On this occasion, as reported by the British media The Guardian, the queen category of motorsport has prepared a roadmap with eight races on European soil as the starting gun for the 2020 season. In addition, they assure that Liberty Media aims to announce the calendar definitive next week.

Why next week? Simply because Silverstone is still on the tightrope. Last week they made it official that they had an agreement with Formula 1 to hold two races on the legendary British track, but the latest complications have come from the Government and the quarantine imposed on those who come from another country.

The calendar presented by the aforementioned medium begins with two races in Austria, two others in Great Britain and then cast doubt on the fifth: Hungary, Germany or Spain. The last three of the European tour would be in Belgium and Italy, although it is unknown which of the two would repeat the race.

Of course, this calendar presents many doubts. Hockenheim appears as a ‘wild card’ in case Silverstone is not given the go-ahead by the government, but is also fighting for a spot with Budapest and Barcelona. Surely, in the next days we will leave doubts.

