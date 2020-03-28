Liberty Media and the FIA ​​consider options to save the 2020 season

No summer break and no regulation change: a real possibility

Formula 1 plans to end the 2020 season in February 2021, one month before the start of next year’s campaign. A measure whose main intention is to lengthen the calendar to the maximum to ensure the greatest number of races contested possible.

As reported by renowned journalist Dieter Rencken for the portal ..net, Liberty Media is currently working on a calendar that may culminate in the month of February 2021. After the postponement of seven races and the cancellation of Monaco, the category wants to save a fatal year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

This information comes just after a few words from Mattia Binotto related to this topic. The Ferrari team leader has acknowledged that the 2020 campaign may be extended until January 2021. The FIA ​​and Liberty Media are exploring various options to ensure the largest possible racing dispute.

The same medium points to 2021 preseason tests can be ruled out Due to the continuity with the technical rules of 2020. Of course, McLaren will have to incorporate the Mercedes power unit into its chassis and a start without tests can lead to problems.

Chase Carey, executive director of Formula 1, recently announced earlier this week that the season was going to last longer than anticipated: “The end of the season will go beyond the original date set for November 29.”

Right now, the Canadian GP maintains its plans and is the date with which the action should start unless there are more suspensions and / or cancellations. This would take place on June 14, the latest date in F1 history to see the start of a campaign.

At the moment, we already know that there will be no summer break. The teams will take advantage of the confinement due to the pandemic as a ‘vacation’. Formula 1 also proposes keeping factories closed until the 2020 campaign begins to limit the development of single-seaters.

Liberty Media and the promoters of the Grand Prix want to save their coffers as much as possible in a year that will be disastrous for the economy. The situation varies from day to day and the necessary stability has not yet been reached to ensure dates and close commitments.

