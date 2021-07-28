F1 plans to divide the 2022 preseason into two circuits

Although the schedule including even the 2021 Formula 1 schedule is subject to ongoing corrections, the start of the 2022 season is taking shape.

The premiere of the new regulatory cycle, which is sure to generate great interest, will return the number of pre-season testing sessions to two, an essential option after the difficulties that arose this year due to the decision (partly forced) to limit the tests to a single session of three days.

The debut of the new cars is scheduled to take place at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit, and the dates indicated, but not yet official, would go from February 23 to 25. Three days that should be preceded by a few days of filming taken by the teams, while the idea of ​​a shared presentation with the ten teams does not seem to have taken shape.

Also read:

After the tests in Spanish territory, there will be a week of work for the teams in their factories followed by sending the technical material to Bahrain, where the second testing session is scheduled.

In this case, the dates are not yet confirmed, since the initial idea of ​​holding the tests from March 11 to 13 would not be compatible with the minimum number of days that, according to the regulations, must separate the end of the tests from the first race of the season. If, according to rumors, the World Championship will start at the Sakhir circuit on March 20, it is likely that the tests will be advanced two days.

From what has transpired after F1’s visit to Silverstone, the traditional start of the season in Australia will not be held in 2022 either, as it appears that it will be postponed to the final phase of the calendar.

The championship would begin in Bahrain, while the week after the race in Sakhir could be held the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, a place that is not complex for logistical needs since it is only two hours away.