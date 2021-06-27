F1 news at the Styrian GP

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

1/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull introduced a new diffuser design for the Monaco Grand Prix with a serrated trailing edge on the surrounding Gurney-style flaps. For the Styrian Grand Prix he has upped the ante, adding teeth around those flaps.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

2/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A wider view of the new Gurney-style serrated flaps that surround the RB16B’s diffuser.

Details of the Aston Martin AMR21 bargeboards

3/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the Aston Martin AMR21 side bargeboard and sidepod assembly.

Details of the bargeboards of the Aston Martin AMR21

4/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the front section of the AMR21’s bargeboard cluster shows how the footplate is divided into multiple segments, while a cluster of fins is mounted on top to help redirect airflow as well.

Aston Martin AMR21 sidepods detail

5/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Take a closer look at the AMR21’s side-pod assembly, which utilizes the Venetian-blind-like structure first introduced by Haas along with a collection of curved fins on the edge of the ground.

Details of the bargeboard of the Aston Martin AMR21

6/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the two vertical elements on top of the AMR21’s ground shaft head, also note the bent elements on the main bargeboard element behind.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail

7/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A high downforce rear spoiler and a dual element T-Wing on the Aston Martin AMR21. Note also the curvature of the upper front corner of the endplate, which allows it to accommodate a hit in the cavity created in the outer surface.

Aston Martin AMR21 side of the nose

8/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The inlets on the side of the AMR21’s nose / cape feed the “S” shaped conduit housed within the assembly.

Aston Martin AMR21 halo area detail

9/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston is using more cooling vents next to the cabin in Austria to help combat the effects of altitude. Note the double fin arrangement on either side of the halo that replaced its boomerang-shaped winglets in Baku.

Detail of the front brake duct of the Mercedes W12

10/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The arrangement of the front brake duct of the Mercedes W12 with several channels to channel the air collected in the intake, through the assembly and out of the rim.

Ferrari SF21 front brake duct detail

11/28

Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison, we have the Ferrari SF21’s front brake duct design, which also seeks to add aerodynamic support, only in a slightly different way.

Mercedes W12 engine area shot

12/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the covers of the W12 to see the power unit and accessories, you can also see the high-downforce dual-pillar rear spoiler and the multi-element T-Wing that have been installed.

Williams FW43B rear detail

13/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The Williams FW43B’s outer corner of the diffuser was improved at the last Grand Prix and now features a shorter narrow in the outer section than before.

Williams FW43B rear detail

14/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A wider view of the full diffuser of the updated Williams FW43B in France.

Williams FW43B rear detail

15/28

Photo by: Uncredited

In this image of the rear of the Williams FW43B you can see many details, such as the arrangement of the tailgate piping, the triple stack of mini ailerons on either side of the crash frame, and the straps deployed outward in the lower end of the rear wing endplate.

AlphaTauri AT02 exhaust detail

16/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The AlphaTauri exhaust arrangement places the dump valve tubing under the upper forks, similar to how Red Bull has done in the past.

Detail of the rear of the AlphaTauri AT02

17/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Beneath the discharge valve tubing, Alfa Tauri has a pair of fins that arch downward.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

18/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the six angled fins added to the AlphaTauri AT02’s aerodynamic arsenal at the start of the season.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail

19/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The Mercedes W12 rear wing endplate: There’s nothing new here, but it’s nice to see the various details used by the team to help manipulate airflow.

Ferrari SF21 front wing detail

20/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari updated the front wing for the French GP, with a new wider arch used to define the footplate, while a shorter chord upper wing was also deployed and looks set to be used again in Austria.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail

21/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin front wing separated from the nose shows how the wing pillars are slightly apart. Also note the metal inserts in the wing around the bridge supports and the tie rods, which are used to prevent the wing from flexing too much.

Front detail of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine A521

22/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the front of the Alpine A521, which allows us to see the interior suspension and steering assembly. It can be seen that this is Esteban Ocon’s car, whose arrangement of the third shock absorber is different from that of his teammate Fernando Alonso.

Front detail of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine A521

23/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alonso’s car for comparison, note the different arrangement of the Belleville springs and chocks, while the main bodywork is also slightly different, as both drivers are clearly looking for something different in the behavior of their car. Also note the two ducts in the lower section for pilot cooling.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail

24/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The tail section at the lower end of the Ferrari SF21’s rear wing was trimmed for the French GP and has appeared in the same configuration for the Styrian GP.

Aston Marin AMR21 wheel detail

25/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wheel of the Aston Martin AMR21, note the textured finish on the face of the rim, which helps to manage the temperature of the tires.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

26/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull initially prepared with a higher downforce package for the Styrian GP, ​​with more complex endplates and more substantial spoon-shaped spoiler elements. Also noteworthy are the ribbed rear wheels.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

27/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the rear wing support pillar that fuses with the DRS activator pod on the Red Bull RB16B.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

28/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The more complex rear wing endplate design returns for Red Bull this weekend as it plans to run with more downforce and needs to impact the tip vortex that is created and with it proportionally more drag.