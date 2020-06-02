Avoiding what happened in Australia in March is the main objective

Teams and drivers must demonstrate, with a certificate, that they are not infected

Ceremonies such as the podium or press conferences will be held in a different way

Formula 1 has revealed the five measures that teams and drivers will have to take once the 2020 season starts next July. All the people present on the circuit are obliged to take precautions to avoid a repeat of what happened at the Australian GP last March.

Today the Grand Circus has confirmed its first eight races of the year, all of which will be held in Europe. The category will start on July 3 in Austria with the first free practice sessions of the year at Red Bull Ring. Of course, these tests will not be normal race weekends, since the teams and drivers must respect a series of indications.

After speaking with the health authorities, these are the instructions that members of the paddock should follow to minimize risks during the pandemic:

All the members of the paddock will be tested regularly: Private tests will be done frequently and all personnel who want to travel to the circuit must previously test negative in the covid-19 tests. In addition, the temperature will be taken for all people who access the circuit. Events will be behind closed doors: The first races of the season will be without spectators in the stands and there will be no guests or companions of the drivers. There will be no limited audience and only essential personnel will be present. Formula 1 fans will be able to return to the circuit stands as soon as it is completely safe to do so. Minimum number of employees: the number of members of each team, of the FIA ​​and also of the same Formula 1 will be reduced. In addition, all of them must stay separately and interact with each other as little as possible. Isolated travel: As we have previously mentioned, to travel you need a test that shows that the person is not infected with covid-19. Thus, the transfers will be by charter flights and private transport will also be necessary to reach the circuits, hotels and back to the airport.

Maintain social distance at all times: The activities before and after the events such as the hymn ceremony, the interviews in closed park and the podiums will be held with the regulatory social distances. The FIA ​​press conferences prior to each GP will also be the same. Maintaining the social distance of two meters whenever necessary will help increase safety even further.

