F1: Max Verstappen: “We have to keep pushing”

Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) approaches the British GP with very clear ideas to strengthen their position in the F1 World, where it is leader with 32 points of advantage over the leader of Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (182 to 150 English) after three consecutive victories in France and the two races of Austria.

“We have started the season very well and of course I am very happy about that, but we have to keep pushing, we cannot be thinking about our results so far. It’s going to be very tight and it’s a challenge for the rest of the year, but that’s what makes it exciting, ”Verstappen said in statements provided by Red Bull.

“We were sure ahead in Austria and our car was very good there, but in France we only won with a few laps to go, so the title is tighter than perhaps the points show at the moment. There are some difficult circuits in which Mercedes can have an advantage over us, but we have a great team and we are doing everything possible to try to stay ahead ”, adds the World Championship leader, delighted to have an audience this weekend in Silverstone.

“Having an audience again will really make a difference at Silverstone. The British public loves motorsport in general, which means it is a special place. Last year we did two races without fans and the atmosphere was missed. Silverstone is an incredible circuit, but having the fans will make it even better and while I know they will support the British riders, I love to see the passion they have for all of us. I just hope that the race is exciting for them as well, ”said Verstappen, who welcomes the new sprint race format.

“I’m open to trying sprinting and I like that we have a little less practice before qualifying, but it’s hard to say anything about it until we have tried it this weekend. In every race you take risks, but you control the risks, especially when you fight for a championship, but this race is not going to define the final result, ”says the Dutch driver.

Your partner at Red Bull, ‘Czech’ Pérez, is also optimistic for the British GP. “I feel positive and encouraged for this weekend, hopefully we can get on the podium again. It will also be interesting to see the new race format. As a team, we have worked very hard to understand the sprint race, we have taken a lot of preparation and practice for this weekend. It will be very different for everyone, exciting and I hope the hard work pays off, ”said the Mexican, who expects tough competition from Mercedes.

“Yes, I saw Mercedes talk about updates, so I’m sure they will be very strong this weekend. Of course, we too will do our best and hopefully we can win again. We will see what happens ”, said Pérez.