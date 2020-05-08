Fans must decide between pilots, revolutionaries, bosses and innovators

The winner will be announced on May 13

On its 70th anniversary, Formula 1 wants to know who is its most influential figure. To that end, they create a contest in which fans will vote, in four categories, which person has had the greatest impact on the sport.

Who has been more important to Formula 1? An engineer? A pilot? A team leader? Or maybe a security pioneer?

F1 creates an event in which it faces the most influential characters in sport in different categories to find the person who has had the greatest impact in the category.

The categories are as follows: drivers, revolutionaries, team leaders and innovators. The Grand Circus has revealed the results of first round voting for all categories. They are as follows:

PILOTS

Sir Jackie Stewart (71%) beats Max Verstappen (29%) Michael Schumacher (56%) beats Niki Lauda (44%) Ayrton Senna (90%) beats Jack Brabham (10%) Juan Manuel Fangio (52 %) surprisingly beats Lewis Hamilton

TEAM LEADERS

Enzo Ferrari (88%) beats Flavio Briatore (12%) Sir Frank Williams (66%) beats Colin Chapman (34%) Ron Dennis (67%) beats Christian Horner (33%) Jean Todt (56%) beats Toto Wolff (44%)

INNOVATIVE

Bernie Ecclestone (83%) beats Hermann Tilke (11%) Ross Brawn (90%) beats Dietrich Mateschitz (10%) Murray Walker (54%) beats Max Mosley (46%) Sid Watkins (68%) beats Helmut Marko (32%)

REVOLUTIONARY

Adrian Newey (84%) beats Mauro Forghieri (16%) Gordon Murray (52%) beats Cosworth (48%) John Barnard (66%) beats Andy Cowell (34%) Sir Patrick Head (54%) beats John Cooper (46%)

You can vote for the second round here.

In total, fans will have to choose one of 32 names. The sport remembers that they have not selected, among the contenders, the best professionals in their field but those who have had the most influence in Formula 1.

“There are riders and bosses who have won more than some of the names we have included and we hate the fact that we cannot put them in, but in the end our jury decided that these people, who are all sports giants, were the ones who deserved it the most to be, given that the key criterion for being part of the list is their influence in F1, “they explain from the category.

The winner will be announced on May 13, a special day because it is the anniversary of the first ever F1 Grand Prix held.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.