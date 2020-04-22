Formula 1 has found a way to fill the void after the postponements or cancellations of the first seven Grand Prix of the season. She announced the organization of e-sport races in which F1 drivers will be involved. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, two fans of video games in the paddock, should appreciate the idea since the two pilots are used to playing together and streaming their games on Twitch.

The first virtual Grand Prix will take place on March 22 at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, as originally planned in the actual F1 calendar. The series will use the official F1 2019 video game, a statement said. The first race will include 28 laps, which is half of what the real single-seaters should have covered. It will be broadcast on the official YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels of Formula 1, and should last 1 hour 30 minutes, after a qualification period where the positions on the grid will be determined according to the best lap times of the drivers.

“Due to the wide variety of skill levels among drivers, the game parameters will be configured to encourage competitive and entertaining racing,” explains F. This includes equal car performance with fixed configurations, reduced vehicle damage and anti-lock brakes and optional traction control for those unfamiliar with the game. ”

The press release also specifies that this virtual world championship will bring no points for the real. Exhibition races will be organized on weekends without a Grand Prix on the program. Currently planned until May, the initiative will be extended depending on the evolution of the coronavirus health crisis. For the moment, the first real Grand Prix scheduled is that of Azerbaijan from June 5 to 7.