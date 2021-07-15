F1 launches scholarship and internship program to improve diversity

As part of its We Race As One initiative, F1 announced in June 2020 that it would create a foundation to help fund scholarships and tuition for students of diverse backgrounds, including a personal donation of $ 1 million from the CEO of the F1. F1, Chase Carey.

All of this came after Lewis Hamilton pushed for F1 to be more diverse, including the creation of the Hamilton Commission to identify why blacks and other minority ethnic groups are underrepresented at the championship.

The Hamilton Commission report was released Tuesday and found that only 1% of F1 employees are black.

F1 already advanced in March its plans to offer more opportunities through its scholarship program and has now explained the details of the measures it will take.

10 Formula 1 engineering scholarships will be offered to students from “underrepresented groups, such as ethnic minorities, women and people from disadvantaged backgrounds”, which will cover the full cost of tuition and accommodation costs.

All 10 F1 teams have committed to offering job opportunities to a fellow during their time at university, at partner institutions across the UK and Italy – Cambridge University (1 fellow), Coventry University (1), Manchester Metropolitan University (1), Emilia-Romagna MUNER Motor University (3), Oxford University (2) and Strathclyde University (1) -.

The Formula 1 Apprenticeship Program will “place two long-term fellows from underrepresented groups in our championship in 2021. The fellows will start in September and will focus on mechanical engineering.”

Finally, the Formula 1 Practice Program This year it will offer six interns from underrepresented groups in F1 roles in short- and long-term positions, two of which have already been assigned to F1’s motorsports and marketing teams.

The F1 statement says the remaining four “will be hired in the coming weeks through multiple partners from D&I (diversity and inclusion), including: BCOMS (Bachelor of Commerce), for talented sports media enthusiasts looking to further their career; Driven By Diversity, whose mission is to educate individuals and organizations about the value of diversity and inclusion in motor sport; and other initiatives that educate and nurture youth from underrepresented groups or with limited educational or employment opportunities. “

More from F1:

“Formula 1 is a global sport with fans around the world,” said the CEO and president of F1, Stefano Domenicali.

“We want to be as diverse as our fan base and that is why we are taking steps to ensure that talented people from underrepresented groups have the best opportunities to enter and build a fantastic career in this incredible sport.”

“I am delighted to announce that trainees, trainees and interns will have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in Formula 1 and I know they have an incredible future ahead of them. I want to especially thank Chase, whose generous donation funds the ten scholarships.”

“The platform #WeRaceAsOne it is our commitment to make real change and shows our recognition that we know we must make a positive contribution to the world in which we live. All teams are committed to this and the work of the Hamilton Commission shows dedication to addressing these issues throughout Formula 1. “

“Our focus is on Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainability and Community and we will continue to push our plans to be more diverse, more sustainable and leave a lasting positive impact in the countries and communities we visit.

“We know that we must continue to advance on these issues and the entire championship is united to do so in the coming months and years.”