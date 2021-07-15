F1 launches format: race-sprint

SILVERSTONE, UK.

Formula 1 will test this weekend at Silverstone a format unprecedented in 71 years of existence of the discipline, a sprint-run of 100 km which will precede Sunday’s Grand Prix, but what are the promoters looking for with this novelty?

It was a promise. That of a “more complete weekend with three days of intense competition”, declared the sporting director of Formula 1, Ross brawn, all this “without losing the integrity or the meritocracy” so appreciated in the reigning discipline of motorsport.

Tested at Silverstone and then at Monza (in September) and in a third Grand Prix yet to be confirmed (in Brazil if this race is held despite the pandemic), this new format offers an appetizer of what could be the F1 of the future, since in case of success the proposal will be extended to other careers.

Qualification – sprint – Grand Prize: it is the formula of the new format. The classic qualifying session on Saturday is advanced to Friday and will determine the starting grid of the sprint race, of just half hour long, Saturday.

– WHAT WILL IT DETERMINE?

The starting order of Sunday’s race.

– SELL ON FRIDAYS –

Formula 1 is not hiding, it seeks “better media coverage”, especially on Fridays, so far of little interest to fans as there is nothing at stake, admits Brawn.

It is true that few spectators and television viewers attend free rehearsals on Fridays. In the United Kingdom, even the qualifying schedule has been changed, at the beginning of the evening to allow a greater attendance of public.

Since its purchase by the Americans of Liberty Media in 2017, F1 has tried to end its monotony, it seeks to modernize and please a new, younger audience, also thanks to social networks or the success of the series’Drive to Survive‘from Netflix.

“We want to know if the sprint will please the spectators more, if it allows new fans to come, keeping those of the first hour,” says Brawn, former team leader and former technical director of Ferrari.

– WHAT WILL IT BRING? –

The sprint will provide a different flavor, without team strategy, without pit stops, without fuel management.

– HOW LONG WILL IT LAST? –

Thirty minutes of pure racing with only the drivers involved.

– SKEPTIC HAMILTON –

In the image of the will of some to cut football matches to appeal to a younger audience, supposedly more consumers of short formats, F1 takes a step in that direction, although those responsible are clear: “If it doesn’t work, it won’t. we will insist “.

So far, the initiative has not achieved unanimity. The star of discipline Lewis hamiltonThe seven-time world champion, he is not very hopeful about this novelty: “It will certainly be a procession. Hopefully, there will be overtaking, but it will probably not be too exciting.”

Will the drivers launch into reckless maneuvers to try to improve a place on the grid, at the risk of making a mistake or having an accident that compromises their options in the Grand Prix? It is not entirely clear.

– DO YOU GIVE OUT POINTS? –

However, three points for the championship will be distributed among the first of the sprint-race (3, 2 and 1), a booty that could be decisive in a fight as close for the World Cup as this year, between Hamilton and the Dutch Max verstappen, leader of the championship.

From a symbolic point of view, there will be no podium, which is kept reserved for the Grand Prix. Just a small act with the first three with the return of the traditional laurel wreath. Another precision, for the statistics, will be the winner of the sprint who the next day starts from pole in the Sunday Grand Prix.

Because “the race is still Sunday,” recalled the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Jean Todt, who is not a “big fan” of sprinting and who does not want to call it a race.

“I don’t think F1 needs this. But people want to test and we can do it because it doesn’t affect Sunday’s race. It’s just a different way of determining the starting grid, it doesn’t cost anything to test,” explained the former Ferrari manager. in the last French Grand Prix.

In addition to the danger of distorting the discipline, Formula 1 also runs the risk of overdose. Already with the record of 23 races this year, if sprint races are added, will the crowd be able to keep up with this frenetic pace?

