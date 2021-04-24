F1 Japan GP will continue to race at Suzuka until the end of 2024

Apr 24 (Reuters) – The Japanese Grand Prix will remain in Suzuka until at least the end of the 2024 season, after Formula One and the circuit owners announced a three-year contract extension on Saturday.

The eight-kilometer circuit located southwest of Nagoya first hosted an F1 race in 1987.

“This extension is part of our long-term commitment to the growth of the sport in Asia, and we are delighted to be able to continue our successful relationship with Mobilityland,” Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Mobilityland is a subsidiary of Honda.

The circuit, which was left off the F1 program last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. This year’s grand prize is scheduled for October 10.

(Report by Alan Baldwin in London. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)