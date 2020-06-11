The British aims for a double date in Bahrain with different configurations

In 2010, F1 ran in Bahrain in a different configuration than the current one

Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brawn welcomes two Grand Prix events in Bahrain, and even aims to use a different “almost oval” layout of the Sakhir layout for the second event.

The Grand Circus recently unveiled the first part of the 2020 calendar, which consists of an eight-date European tour – including Spain in mid-August – but the rest of the season is still unknown.

The possibilities for Formula 1 are numerous, as they could use virtually any FIA Grade 1 circuit. However, Ross Brawn has a ‘crazy’ idea: racing in a kind of oval on the Sakhir circuit.

“One of the attractions of Bahrain is that it has many configurations, so we could go to Bahrain and compete on two different tracks,” said Brawn in an interview for the official F1 website.

“There is a kind of almost oval track that would be quite exciting, and all the designs are licensed by the FIA ​​Grade 1, so it is an option that we have in our pocket,” added the person in charge of the sports part of F1. .

The British engineer, of course, is aware that he would need to notify the organization in advance so that they are prepared to use two different configurations of the bareini circuit.

“Using two configurations involves a lot of work. For example, the ‘timing’ should be configured for two tracks, so that needs a lot of advance. It is something that we must take into account,” he added.

It should be remembered that Formula 1 has already tried a different configuration than the current one in the past. In 2010, for example, the Grand Prix was held in its ‘endurance’ variant, and the victory went to Fernando Alonso.

On this occasion, the objective is not to fall into the monotony of having two “traced” races on the same circuit. Another solution is to have different tire compounds, something that Pirelli will test at both Silverstone races.

