F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Wolff warns: “I hope they can compete in a sporting way. And if not, we will see more crashes”

Updated 07/26/2021 – 13:50

In the Hungaroring we will once again witness a new confrontation between the leaders of the championship, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, has made known his expectations of how to continue the battle between the drivers who starred in the incident on the first lap of the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

“I think the intensity has increased since Silverstone“Wolff has confessed in ‘Motorsport.com’, and has continued:” It certainly will not be the last time they fight for a position and hopefully they can do it in a sporting way. And if not, we will see more clashes. “

During the season, the heptachampion and that of Red Bull They have starred in different confrontations in the first lap of the races, but they had not reached the extreme of what happened in the last round of F1.

The main of the German team thinks that the maturity of his driver had helped both competitors manage to finish the races without a car crashed on the walls, but this time neither wanted to give in. “I think part Hamilton’s success is not just his ability in the races, but also their maturity. Long-term strategy is important to win championships because you need to score points, “he said.

“He has reached a situation where giving up a position on the track has been part of the pattern in the last few races. This time neither of them gave in and ended up in a strong collision “, Toto continued.

The Austrian insists that Lewis does not have to prove anything, and has said: “I think it is way beyond proving a point. He is a 99-race winner and seven-time world champion. There is nothing that Hamilton needs to prove to anyone anymore. “

Conflicts between peers

When asked if it was easier to manage conflicts between drivers of the same team or with those of other teams, he replied: “The external ones are easy to handle. This is far from the controversy we had within the team. “

It should be remembered that Mercedes are not alien to these conflicts, since # 44 had starred in some with his ex-partner, Nico Rosberg.

“Those are very difficult to handle because you need both drivers in a good space to win the constructors’ championship. and to lead respecting the values ​​of the team and the brand “, he confessed, and comments:” The external struggle, that’s how F1 has always been and it’s not something that’s difficult to handle. “

“Competing with another team, things will happen that must happen. Y we do not have a particular judgment about what will happen at this stage“, has finished the principal of the team of the silver arrows.