F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Verstappen: “Mercedes showed how it really is”; Hamilton: “I’ll do it again”

The two pilots are still in their thirteen. Far from tuning bagpipes, the protagonists of the Silverstone accident redouble their verbal belligerence and raise it to its highest levels. Max Verstappen has let off steam openly during the press conference for the Hungarian Grand Prix. “I’m not happy with what happened there, especially for losing so many points due to someone else, but it is what it is, “he assured in his first appearance after the crash of a week and a half ago at Silverstone.

Acknowledge that Lewis called him to inquire by its state. but what “I deserved more sanction because we have a car 40 50 seconds faster than the rest, so 10 is nothing” while Hamilton insists that “I will repeat the maneuver” and I didn’t know what Max I was in the hospitalThat is why he celebrated the victory at Silverstone in style, before his audience, something that is not so strange either.

Very serious accusations against Mercedes

Verstappen tried to insist that he is already focused on this weekend’s race. “S, me llam Lewis”, said the Dutch. “I don’t need to go into detail about that, but we had a chat “, He assured but did not move a bit of what his team thinks and he was heating up by moments. “The celebration we saw shows what they really are like at Mercedes.”

“It’s disrespectful when one guy is in the hospital and the other is waving the flag like nothing happened after pushing the guy against the wall in 51G. And not only that, but the entire reaction of the team on top of that. This is not how you celebrate victory, especially a victory as they obtained it.“.

Verstappen aadi que the way Hamilton overtook Leclerc “shows that there was another type of line. I did not do anything wrong, I am surprised that the commissioners considered that I had a minimum part of fault, because if he had done it wrong, he would have thrown him against the wall, “he said.

Mercedes driver lt;HIT gt;Lewis lt;/HIT gt; lt;HIT gt;Hamilton lt;/HIT gt; of Britain arrives at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)Darko BandicAP

Hamilton has no regrets

For its part, Lewis Hamilton Nor was he left behind before the ‘performance’ of kicks, complaints, duels and breakdowns staged by his great rival this year, who never tires of continuing to request greater punishment for his action, something that has never been seen in the F1. The reviews have always been requested to try to lower the penalty for a pilot of your own team and not to load the ink against the rivals, something that if it is not unsportsmanlike is at least inelegant.

“As I said already at Silverstone, I really wasn’t aware that … I saw on the screen that he had gotten out of the car and he looked fine and they told me he was fine, so I didn’t realize until the press told me that he had visited the hospital “, Hamilton clarified about his supposed lack of delicacy in the post-race,

“None of us want to see another driver hurt or in danger or put a driver in danger. I called Max after the race to check that he was okay and let him know that the respect is still there, but obviously, it might not be reciprocated, but it’s okay “, He threw a first dart Lewis on the stubborn attitude of the Dutch.

Mogyorod (Hungary), 29/07/2021.- British Formula One driver Lewis lt;HIT gt;Hamilton lt;/HIT gt; of Mercedes-AMG Petronas attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 29 July 2021. The 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary will take place on 01 August. (Frmula Uno, Hungra) ./EPA/Florion Goga / POOLFlorion Goga / POOL.

Celebrate it again

“I don’t think our behavior was disrespectful”, the heptacampen abounded. As I said, one thing is to know and celebrate what happened and another thing is not to know and celebrate it. Obviously I was not aware. It was my home grand prize and we worked incredibly hard to get a victory like that and to be able to do it with the fans, being there for the first time since … obviously last year we couldn’t. “ Lewis recalled about the sensations after crossing the finish line as first.

“Emotions were very high and It was not an intended celebration, it was just the joy to see so many people celebrating it. It was a natural emotion. I will not hide my emotions. It was an incredible feeling to see so many people, “he says of Verstappen’s complaints, that perhaps he preferred that the champion be ashamed of a maneuver that he has gifted his rivals with for several years. You could ask Leclerc, for example.

“I don’t have to explain my way of drawing, I’ve been in motorsport for more than 20 years and it is very complex for the fans to understand everything, “answered the seven-time world champion on the heart of the matter. The tension is still through the roof and it does not seem that anyone wants to calm the spirits.