F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Verstappen: “I am not intimidated”

For the first time in your career, Max Verstappen he has led the Formula 1 championship. Since the Monaco Grand Prix he is the driver with the most points of the season. The Dutchman has said that the The pressure you have to be first in the pilots’ competition has not affected him.

“I am not intimidated”, Max has commented on ‘Daily Mail’. In addition, the 23-year-old pilot has added: “I don’t pay attention to mind games. These things don’t bother me. I just focus on the track in the best possible way. Anything beyond that is not relevant to me. “

When asked how he thinks the season will end, the Red Bull driver did not want to risk giving a result. “I don’t want to make predictions about the season. It is difficult, there are so many things that come into play, “he said.

Relationship with Hamilton

After the incident at Silverstone and the impeachment war between the team led by Christian Horner and Mercedes, Verstappen has referred to his relationship with Lewis Hamilton: “There is mutual respect. It’s just that we live different lives so that limits how much we can find ourselves off the track anyway. “

In fact, both drivers are very different outside the paddock, starting with their hobbies and friendships. In the Grand Prix of Great Britain We witnessed the British pilot’s friendship with actor Tom Cruise.

“I won’t date celebrities just because of my profile.”, has confessed # 33 and added: “With some well-known people you can establish a good connection and build a friendship, But I will only meet those who I think could be friends. “

The Dutchman continued: “I don’t spend too much time checking my Twitter or Instagram accounts to see how many followers I have, I don’t even care how many ‘likes’ my posts get. I’m not interested in that. “

In addition, he has explained that on his days off he prefers to be at home with friends or family. “If I am in Holland, which is not often, I stay at home, again with family and friends“, has asserted.

Tips for a ‘rookie’

The companion of Checo Prez has given advice for those starting out in the world of motorsport and has expressed: “Be yourself.”

“You have to believe that you are the best driver there is. You have to think that all drivers are slower. But never think that you’re good enough “Max Verstappen finished.