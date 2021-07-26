F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 on TV and online

Updated 07/26/2021 – 12:14

Then try the sprint race format in Britain return the usual format in Hungarian:, with two free practices, on Friday, FP3 and Qualifying, on Saturday and the race on Sunday. The Hungaroring to host the 11th round of the Formula 1 championship where to start the new chapter in the fight for the championship lead between Verstappen and Hamilton. There are only eight points of difference between the pilots

On the last date, Lewis I managed to add the 25 points corresponding to the GP winner. Max did not have the same luck and ended up with zero points., after crashing at the Copse corner at Silverstone, a consequence of the incident between the two drivers.

Fernando Alonso continues on a roll

Alonso arrived in Hungary at the age of 40, but that won’t stop him in his hunt for points, he along with Norris, are the only drivers who have managed to add in the last five races. The Asturian has participated in 17 chances in this Grand Prix. In 2003 achieved first place and pole. On three occasions the Alpine rider has failed to finish due to mechanical failures and in 2018 it was his last participation in the Hungaroring, where started from eleventh position and finished eighth.

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari look for the podium

Ferrari gets closer and closer to victory, Charles Leclerc got second place at Silverstone and Sainz sixth place after he started in tenth position. Madrid is seventh in the drivers’ championship and his best performance, of the six times he has competed in Hungary, was in 2019, where started eighth and finished in fifth place.

How and where to watch the Hungarian GP of Formula 1 2021 on TV and online

How to get through the entire 2021 season will you be able to follow the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix through MARCA.com Y BRAND Radio. On television it can be seen live in DAZN and in Movistar +.

Friday July 30

Free 1 11.30-12.30

Free Practice 2 15.00-16.00

Saturday July 31

Free Practice 3 12.00-13.00

Classification 15.00-16.00

Sunday August 1

GP de Hungra 15.00 (70 laps)