F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Russell: “There is no way I’m going to Red Bull next year”

Updated 07/28/2021 – 11:34

George Russell has closed the doors to Red Bull amid the uncertainty of what his team will be next season. The pilot has insisted on his loyalty to Mercedes.

“PIlotar next year a car with a Mercedes engine. I’m a Mercedes boy and I’m loyal. Mercedes is my car, it’s my brand, so without a doubt driving a Mercedes engine. There’s no way I’m going to Red Bull next year. “, has said in the German medium RTL.

On more than one occasion it has been rumored that George’s future will be on the German team next year and he will replace Valtteri Bottas, but nothing has been confirmed about it. Red Bull took advantage of the silence of its rival dedicated a few words to Williams.

Helmut Marko stated on ‘Motorsport-total’ earlier this month: “Russell is worth considering for his great performance this season.”

As a result, from the comments of the advisor of the energy team, rumors began that related the British to the leader of the championship squire. “As I say, I am a Mercedes driver. They have always been by my side my entire career and have given me many opportunities as a young rider. Of course it is positive to receive interests from other teams, but my loyalty is exclusively for Mercedes “Russell exclaimed.

To finish the 23-year-old Briton has commented on whether he is ready to make the leap and be a teammate of Lewis Hamilton. “Absolutely, 100%. Every race I do, I feel more prepared.Now I feel ready and I trust myself and my abilities “, has said.