F1 Hungarian GP 2021: Qualifying results

The sun has hit the Hungaroring circuit hard. Free practice session 3 and the classification of the Hungarian F1 GP 2021 They have been disputed with very high temperatures on the asphalt, and it seems that tomorrow they could be even higher. The rain does not seem to be making an appearance, although nothing can be ruled out yet. Today has also blown the wind, although it has not been the biggest problem. Criticisms have been directed at the inconsistency of the tires. Several drivers have complained about them, among others Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

The Spanish champion has been doing very good times and slipping even into 5th position in Q2. However, after passing the cut of Q3 he has been 9th. Reason? The inconsistency of Pirelli tires as he himself has commented before the microphones when getting out of the car. “The inconsistency of the tires is amazing,” commented Alonso, since in Q2 he had some super good ones, while in Q3 he had a super bad game …

Nevertheless, the worst part has been taken by Carlos Sainz, which was also doing great times to sneak into the top 10 today, but in Q2 I saw how after losing the rear end in one of the curves it was going to hit the tire barrier. He tried to go back, but the front wing was broken and he got under the car, losing his direction. It was also not known if the suspensions or the gearbox could be broken, so he has finally ended the session there. Tomorrow he will start the 15th and it will be time to come back on a circuit where overtaking is not easy at all. This Hungarian GP will be complicated for both Spanish representations, since Fernando Alonso, given Alpine’s race pace, will have to do everything perfectly to keep up with faster cars behind …

In addition to Sainz, another of the pilots with the most problems has been Mick schumacher, the young Haas driver crashed his car in practice session 3 and they didn’t have time to get the car in time for qualifying for the Hungarian GP. Therefore, it has not been able to shoot.

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole In the Hungarian GP, ​​he also got his 101st pole, after doing the 100th in Spain. Valtteri Bottas will follow him, as both Mercedes have been superior to Red Bull on this track. Red Bull was not comfortable, we will see if tomorrow in the race on soft tires they can attack at the start, as the Briton will start with a harder compound.

Free practice 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’16 “826 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’16” 914 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’17 “055 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’17” 497 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’17 “497 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’17” 772 7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’17 “917 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’17” 942 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’17 “992 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’18” 050 11 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’18 “115 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’18” 174 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’18 “235 14 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’18” 461 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romero 1’18 “683 16 George Russell Williams 1’18 “794 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’18” 821 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’19 “113 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’19” 406 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’19 “933

Classification results

It is possible that the inconsistency of the Pirello has determined the grid tomorrow, with drivers out of their positions … or not at the usual distance from their teammate under normal conditions. # 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’15 “419 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’15” 734 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’15 “840 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’16” 421 5 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 ’16 “483 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’16” 489 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’16 “496 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’16” 653 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’16 “715 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’16” 750 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’16 “871 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’16” 893 13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’17 “564 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’17” 583 15 Carlos Sainz Ferrari – 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1 ’17 “919 17 George Russell Williams 1’17” 944 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’18 “036 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’18” 922 20 Mick Schumacher Haas ..

Tomorrow more with the race of the Hungarian GP. It will be interesting, a very short circuit, with many curves, and complicated. There could be touches at the start and at some point during the race … Rain or not it will be fun.