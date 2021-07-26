F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: “Let them respect each other, yes, but Hamilton was the aggressor”

Updated 07/26/2021 – 21:26

Although almost 10 days have passed, the temperature of the F1 World Championship is still very high for the Hungarian event after what happened in Great Britain. Nobody gives his arm to twist and while Mercedes adopts an ‘educational’ stance to defend the maneuver of its pilot, Red Bull bets on hard rock to explain its position.

Horner insists in his analysis that continue to brand Verstappen as aggressive, and that the clash was inevitable, it does not correspond to what was seen in Silverstone. “The aggressive 17-year-old F1 rookie Max Verstappen referred to by Hamilton is not the Max Verstappen of today, just as Hamilton is not the same driver he was when he entered the sport,” he says, adding that Verstappen has no lost points on his pilot’s license to justify this label.

“Of course, both drivers are uncompromising in their driving style, but both are highly skilled drivers with a lot of experience. The reality is that Hamilton has faced his rival in a car that is now competitive, and I agree that both drivers should show each other respect, but Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday. “ he insists on surbayar the Britnco, which gave his compatriora a hollow victory, in addition to assuring that his maneuver was disappointing.

Toto Wolff, who warns that “hopefully they can compete in a sporting way. And, if not, we will see more crashes” insists that the accusations already entered the personal field, something that had never seen in F1, and Horner counterattacks: “I would like to make it clear. This was an incident on the track between two of the best drivers in the world. At the moment you have a driver in the hospital and the extent of the injuries has not yet been clarified. , your car has been taken out in gra and the stewards have penalized the pilot considered responsible, it is natural that the emotion is present“.