F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Lawrence Stroll convinced that Lance and Vettel are “almost even”

Updated 07/26/2021 – 16:46

Sebastian Vettel he is tenth in the drivers’ championship with 30 points, 12 more than his teammate, Lance Stroll. Difference that does not reflect the Canadian’s performance according to the owner of Aston Martin.

To Lawrence Stroll your son is having a great performance, which has been dragging on since last season. “Lance has done an extraordinary job, either his performance in the Pole -de Turkey 2020- or the various podiums he has achieved, or this season he’s competing with Sebastian “, he said on ‘The-Race.com’.

“I think they are almost evenly matched,” he continued. The businessman insists that the age and experience of # 18 must be taken into account, and adds: “He is 22 after all. Get stronger as you gain more experience. “

The Canadian investor does not believe that the performance of the 22-year-old pilot is a problem and has expressed: “So I don’t feel like Lance is underperforming. No worries.”

In six chances Stroll finished ahead of the German and in four he has classified better than his teammate. Vettel’s best result this season was second place he achieved in the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, while the Canadian has been the eighth place.