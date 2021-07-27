F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: HungaroRING, seconds out

“I’m looking forward to turning on the TV to see a new episode in Hungary”. The phrase is by Nico Rosberg, illustrating the expectation of F1 fans, after the train crash that occurred on the first lap from Silverstone and that ended up with Max Verstappen in hospital, although he is fully recovered from bruises, and Lewis Hamilton closing in on 8 points in the Drivers’ World Championship.

The escalation of declarationss has been constant from the Red Bull side, furious at the start over the, in their view, light 10-second penalty that Hamilton paid during his pit stop. Later, they asked for the pilot’s suspension and also announcing that they have put their lawyers to work on the study of a possible claim for the damage suffered and for the result to be reviewed, something that is not possible in the FIA ​​protocol, after 48 hours of the event in question.

The climb tries to condition as much as possible the race commissioners on duty, the four for each Grand Prix that rotate and among which is the Spanish Silvia Bellot and several ex-drivers, such as Enmanuele Pirro, who was in the deliberation of Gran Britain.

Forbidden to press

In this sense, the FIA ​​has already been in charge of pointing out that It is not possible to use the radio or go personally to the Race Directorate to try to pressure the judges during the dispute of the evidence, to try to press one or another of the verdict. That was done first by Toto Wolff for Mercedes and then Christian Horner from Red Bull. Starting in Hungary, the FIA ​​has issued a directive by which these attitudes could also be judged through article 12.2.1.i of the International Sporting Code, which does not allow the failure of any competitor when following the rules. instructions from relevant officials for the safe and orderly holding of the event. The possible sanctions are the classic ones that range from reprimand to disqualification of the event, depending on the severity.

A Red Bull circuit

In sports, the Hungaroring setup, the second slowest track on the calendar, after Monaco, It favors the current Verstappen RB16B, much better in slow and medium corners, which are most common in Budapest. Saving the halt, with 12 to 13 races remaining, with an appreciable return on Hamilton will be vital before facing a month later other less conducive tracks such as Spa or Monza, where Mercedes will almost certainly update its engine. Neither team will be able to relax in the evolution of the 2021 car, which means taking hours off the crucial car from the shift in 2022.

Ferrari, in the fight

The fight will be served again in a first corner (immediately followed by linked 2 and 3) in which there are often touches between competitors. And it may be that the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are involved in the fight, because after what was seen in Mnaco and Bak, they could fight to be on pole with the greats of this season.

The ingredients of tension and anticipation go hand in hand for another round on a track with the dressing in its name of ‘Ring’ that could amount to a true melee arena. The combat is served.