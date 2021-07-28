F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Honda gives the green light: Red Bull will not have to change Verstappen’s engine

Updated 07/28/2021 – 16:07

Good news for Red Bull,Honda has ensured that the engine that Verstappen had been at Silverstone and was impacted against the guardrails after the touch with Hamilton, can be used this weekend.

The advisor of Red Bull, Helmut Marko, has told ‘F1 insider’: “Honda has now given the engine of the accident the green light. It can continue to be used. That means we don’t have to worry about a penalty on the grid now. “

Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen and Toyoharu Tanabe celebrating victory at MnacoRed Bull Racing

What penalty is Helmut referring to? Had it been necessary to change the engine, car # 33 would have made its third allowable change and the most probable is that he would have needed a quarter at the end of the season, which would mean a penalty on the starting grid. With this news the Austrian team will not have to worry for an extra change until the final stretch of the championship.

Anything can happen with the claim

Marko has also referred to the claim, made by the team, of the review of the incident between the Dutch driver and the British. “Everything is possible: that Hamilton’s sentence is increased, mitigated, or even exonerated entirely. The only thing that matters to us is thatthat new findings are taken into accounts. And that Max sees that we are totally behind him “, the advisor has finished.