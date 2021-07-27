F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: For Webber and some others: “Alonso has already silenced those who doubted”

Updated 07/27/2021 – 15:19

Marcin Budkowski, CEO of Alpine, has praised the progress and performance of Fernando Alonso in these last races yesend a message to all those who doubted of a good performance by the Asturian driver on his return to Formula 1, including Mark Webber.

“I think Fernando has definitely silenced those who doubted that his return would be a success”, exclaimed the Alpine, and added: “His speed is still there and his racing ability is still there, as we saw again in the two races on Saturday and Sunday. Without a doubt, he will continue to pressure himself and the team as the season progresses, “he confirmed in Alpine’s run-up to the Hungarian GP.

Webber’s doubts

Mark Webber was one of the characters who had questioned the return of the two-time champion. In an interview with MARCA in April, he said: “It’s the summit, you can’t apologize and say ‘I need more time. Because in F1 you have to always be prepared and he knows it. That’s my doubt. Can Fernando beat 25-year-old Fernando today? That is the question. It’s just as good, he’s got more experience but … is he really so fast, so brave? “

Interview with Mark Webber in Valencia 2021

“I am always positive with him, but the facts are different … Look at Valentino Rossi. He’s suffering, it’s horrible, I hate to see him, I refuse to see it like that. We know he can turn it around because we trust him, but the stopwatch never lies, it’s the damn reality, “continued the Australian.

Nico Rosberg did not trust

The former Mercedes driver in Sky Sports F1, on May 31st affirmed: “It is a long road for Fernando. Sometimes, he leaves flashes, like Michael Schumacher when I was his partner in Mercedes. It’s difficult for him because of his age. “

Schumacher escptico

“Fernando was always a great talent, but I don’t know if he really has the skills to catch everything new and if it is so complete that you can use everything from scratch. Formula 1 has become even more complex. He never really left in peace either. And I’m curious to see how he does itRalf Schumacher commented at Sky Formula 1 in December 2020.

Fernando’s numbers

Alonso is eleventh is in the championship with 26 points, 12 more than his teammate, Esteban Ocon, which is thirteenth. The # 14 is the only driver, along with Norris, to score points in the last five races.

We cannot forget the six positions that Alpine managed to advance in just one lap in the Sprint Race in Great Britain.