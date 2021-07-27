F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso thinks more about the race than on his 40th birthday

Budapest is a place of indelible memories for Fernando Alonso. It was the scene of his first victory in F1, on August 24, 2003, and in recent years, being changed just before summer break, the place where you usually celebrate your birthday every July 29.

This year comes the round figure of 40, a number that decades ago was no longer synonymous with decline in motorsports and that today, when in other specialties sports life is extended above that figure in much more physical sports (gymnastics or cycling at the Tokyo Games), for Fernando It seems the place of a new beginning He looks thinner, faster and more motivated than many seasons ago.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday. I think the team has some things planned. It’s pretty cool to celebrate a birthday during a Formula 1 weekend, so I can’t complain, “he says in the Alpine team’s preview for the Hungarian GP.

“Let’s make sure Let there be cake and we are going to celebrate a bit, but we have an important weekend ahead of us, so be completely focused on the competition. It is our last race before the summer break and I want to continue the good streak in Budapest “, he warns about some celebrations that have never made him particularly funny.

A route that does not give breaks

“Obviously it is a circuit where there is not much time to breathe with so many tight corners. It looks like a big karting circuit. We all like to drive there because I think the driver has more to say than on other tracks.”

Small straight and linked curves

“Hungary is a circuit where you cannot relax at any time. There is a straight that is not too long and after that it is a continuation of curves. You breathe deeply on the straight and then breathe again because there is a lot of action during the lap “.

Medium speed turns

“The corners are not so slow, they are to be taken in third or fourth. It is not like Mnaco, which are taken in first and you have to completely block the wheel. Hungary has a sector of curves that flow, especially in the second sector, so I don’t think I’m like Mnaco. “

His first win doubling Schumacher

“Hungary will always have a special place in my heart. The first victory in Formula 1 is always something that is good for the team, at Renault we have always been competitive there, so I have good memories,” he said.

The car is improving

“I have had good results in Hungary, the most important in 2003 when I achieved my first Formula 1 victory. I have also achieved some podiums as well and the pole in 2009 was good. I feel that the team is improving all the time, especially after the performance at Silverstone, where both cars finished in the points, so we look forward to another good weekend, “said Fernando.

I don’t know how to miss the Thursday walk

“I did well in the Sprint and made the most of my start, I passed quite a few cars in the first corners. Then Sunday’s race was hard and it became long. We ran a good race and also the strategy, we added a lot of points for the team It was good to see the fans in the stands and it was a bonus. The result means that I have to continue doing the track walk in Budapest and it will probably be very hot.