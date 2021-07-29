F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso, in 40 moments

1. THE VICTORY IN THE FORMULA NISSAN (1999)

Alonso considers it the key point of his sporting career above any other: “Without that title, everything else would not have come,” he often comments. In Valencia champion is proclaimed.

2. TEST THE MINARDI IN JEREZ (Dec / 1999)

He was entitled as a winner of the Nissan and leaves Italians speechless they offer you a contract right away

to debut in 2001.

3. WIN IN SPA IN THE F3000 AND FERRARI WANTS YOU

In 2000 he defeated the already champion by beating. Ferrari loves him, but to cede to Sauber and Briatore as well but as an official in 2003 and take over his rights. Alonso decides who gives him the steering wheel. That ‘no’ to Ferrari cost him the veto of Jean Todt, then head of the team, and he could not go to Maranello until 10 years later.

4. DEBUT IN AUSTRALIA WITH MINARDi (2001)

He is only 19 years old, but he performs like a veteran. He is 19 on the grid and finishes 12 in the race.

5. TENTH IN GERMANY WITH A SMALLER CAR (2001)

That Minardi has 100 hp less than the best cars, but Fernando rolls in the group of the best at Hockenheim.

6. TESTER WITH RENAULT DURING 2002

His worst year. He must accept the role of third pilot and he thinks he is ready to be a pilot and that it was a wasted year.

7. ‘POLE’ AND PODIUM IN MALAYSIA WITH FEVER (Mar / 2003)

First pole, the earliest in history and first podium, the youngest at the time, despite having a strong fever all weekend. It was his first stellar performance.

8. IS 2 IN SPAIN AND UNLEASHES THE ‘ALONSOMANA’ (2003)

In Montmel he gets a second place after Michael Schumacher and the Alonsomana is unleashed. He brought 250,000 people together in a roadshow on Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana a few weeks later.

9. FIRST VICTORY IN HUNGARORING (Aug / 2003)

Alonso makes history at the Hungaroring with pole position and a majestic victory, in a brilliant getaway from start to finish, also the earliest. It also doubles the Ferrari of Michael Schumacher.

10. TRANSITION YEAR WITH NERVOUS R24 (2004)

It borders on victory on several occasions and closes a transition year with no less than four podiums.

11. HUMBLE SCHUMI IN IMOLA (May / 2005)

It is the staging of the coup before the seven-time world champion. They are 15 magical laps holding the Ferrari with a final triumph.

12. GO TO MICHAEL IN SUZUKA 130R (2005)

One of his best overtaking, in one of the mythical curves of the World Cup: it passes him on the outside and is the announcement of the first title. Suzuka has always been special to him.

13. CAMPEN IS CROWNED IN BRAZIL (Oct / 2005)

Champion the world with Renault with seven victories and two rounds to go. He explodes with joy as he gets out of the car. Michael Schumacher comes to congratulate him.

14. YOUR SIGNING IS ANNOUNCED BY MCLAREN (DEC / 2005)

Ron Dennis had offered him the spot during a podium celebration a few races earlier and Alonso said yes.

15. FIRST VICTORY IN SPAIN (May / 2006)

One of the most emotional of his career, before 135,000 viewers. He makes the pole good and wins with 18 seconds over Schumacher.

16. “NEVER BELIEVE IN THIS SPORT” MONZA 2006

It was his bitterest phrase in years. He had been sanctioned for disturbing Massa in qualifying. It cost him a penalty on the grid and Schumacher nearly snatched the World Cup from him in a great FIA boss.

17. BREAKAGE IN JAPN OF SCHUMI AND BICAMPEN

Two-time world champion with Renault again in Brazil. He achieves seven victories in that season. Two weeks earlier in Brazil, the Ferrari engine explodes and leaves Schumacher without a World Cup in hand.

18. FIRST WIN WITH MCLAREN IN MALAYSIA 07

It is only the second race and Kimi has raced two weeks before in Australia. Fernando gives one of his master classes in one of his favorite circuits.

19. THE SECOND IN MNACO BEATS HAMILTON

Relations with Ron Dennis are broken after winning in Monaco for the second year and seeing that his boss apologizes for having stopped Hamilton. Alonso affirms that he feels little loved in the team.

20. CIVIL WAR IS UNLEASHED IN HUNGRA 2007

The Civil War breaks out after the qualification of Hungary in which they penalize him for intentionally stopping Lewis. The Englishman denounces Alonso and his team to the FIA ​​in a maneuver never seen before in F1. Hamilton did not want to respect the order assigned so that Fernando had the last turn.

21. DELIVERY TESTS OF ESPIONAGE IN SPA 2007

Pressured by the FIA, he delivers evidence of McLaren’s espionage towards Ferrari, with the dossier passed to him by Stepney (Ferrari) and Coughlan (McLaren).

22. FERNANDO DOES NOT WIN, BUT HAMILTON NEITHER

Kimi Rikknen wins the title against Hamilton, who hits the limiter on the first lap. The podium is not worth Fernando.

23. DEPARTURE FROM MCLAREN AT THE END OF 2007

Alonso and McLaren, by mutual agreement, break their three-year contract. Fernando returns to Renault with Briatore.

24. VICTORY WITH POLMIC IN SINGAPORE 2008

Bitter triumph for Piquet’s clash to favor him. Briatore and Symonds would be disqualified from the investigation.

25. 2009, THIRD YEAR WITHOUT A VICTORY IN F1

The R29 does not give any chance in the year of BrawnGP. The best result is a podium again in Singapore.

26. HIS SIGNING FOR FERRARI IS ANNOUNCED (Oct / 2009)

In Suzuka it is confirmed that Fernando will run with the Scuderia for three years, with the option of an extension of two more. It was the moment he had been waiting for since leaving McLaren.

27. FIRST WIN WITH FERRARI IN BAHRIN 2010

It is his first race. Only three pilots had made it.

28. TEAM RDENES IN GERMANY 2010

They spoil a great victory for Fernando, by not letting Felipe Massa overtake on the track.

29. DISASTER IN ABU DABI WHEN GIVING THE TITLE

An incomprehensible early stop leaves the title on a tray to Vettel, while Fernando remains wedged behind Petrov’s Renault.

30. HIS BEST VICTORY AND ANOTHER TITLE GOES IN THE LAST RACE (2012)

Alonso arrives with a much inferior car until the last round in Brazil in which luck is not favorable and he is runner-up, before in Valencia he achieved his most emotional victory starting 12.

31. THE LAST VICTORY

It takes place in the Spanish Grand Prix with Ferrari, the 32nd and for now the last of his sports career.

33. THE LAST PODIUM

In Hungary 2014, place of his first victory, he obtained what for now is also his last podium in F1.

32. LEAVING FERRARI (2014)

It does not renew after verifying that the entry into the hybrid era of the Italians takes them even further away from the title options.

33. MCLAREN-HONDA DISASTER

The soado do is not capable of repeating the apotheosis of the 80s and the Japanese arrive very late in their drive. Four years of agony in the English team, which did not react with Renault either.

34. “WE TAKE A GP2 ENGINE”

The mythical phrase about Honda that he released on the radio and was heard around the world at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix when he exploded when he was overtaken on the straights by any driver.

35. LAST FAST LAP

The only thing he got out of his second was at McLaren, a fast lap at Italy 16 and another at Hungary 17.

36. LEAD OF THE 500 MILES OF INDIANPOLIS

Bored with F1, Alonso tests Andretti in the 500 Miles as a guest and leads 27 laps to abandon due to failure after a great performance. In 2019 already with McLaren he repeats but the car does not let him qualify for the race.

37. ADIS A LA F1

In 2018 he announced that he was leaving F1 to seek new challenges and waiting to return with a new regulation. Vettel and Hamilton say goodbye to him on the track in Abu Dhabi.

38. ENDURANCE CAMP

Alonso races with Toyota and wins the World Endurance Championship and twice in a row the 24 Hours of Le Mans, allowing him to continue aspiring to his coveted Triple Crown. He also wins at Daytona, in American Resistance.

39. IN THE DAKAR

In 2020 he made his debut in the Dakar Rally with Marc Coma at his side and with Toyota. Close to the stage victory and surprise the veterans, who see him as a potential winner of the toughest raid in the world.

40. BACK WITH RENAULT- ALPINE

Alonso returns after two years to the renamed Renault team (now Alpine), where he again seeks victories and his third title from 2022.