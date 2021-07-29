F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “At 20, don’t think I’ll still be here at 40”

Fernando Alonso is one of the great protagonists of the day at the Hungaroring, where today it celebrates its 40th anniversary, what Sebastian Vettel, who shared a press conference with him, has taken advantage of to try to fill the small press room with confetti, although it went a bit wrong and he got soaked, between the laughter of both of them.

“Well, I know the team is preparing something for me in hospitality and fine, but I don’t feel like I’m 40, it’s the number, it even surprises me when I see it everywhere, it’s a bigger number than I do. sorry but it is what it is “.

IMAGINED RUNNING AT 40 AT 20

“No, probably not because you live in the present you don’t think about the future at that age, you just focus on your career and you can hardly imagine yourself more than two or three years ahead. Now everything is different, I’m more used to it. F1, to all that is unique about this, I was from a small city in the north of Spain, without experience or background and it took me several years to get used to shock. Now it’s different, you know how it goes and you enjoy it more. “

COMPETITIVE CAR IN HUNGARY

“I don’t know, I’ve always had at least a feeling of what the weekend would be like in the past races but in this case I’m a bit more confused about the results. I think with strong Ferrari here, the mid-zone is going to be much more. competitive in this event, so we will have to have a perfect race to get points, it will be more complicated than in the last five races. “

RELATIONSHIP WITH VETTEL

“We have had great battles, playing titles, but there is respect, it is not only what you see on Sundays, it is a privilege to share the track with guys like Vettel, they are names that will be with me always.”