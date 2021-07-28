F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Domenicali plans to make the Sprint Qualification permanent in 2022

Updated 07/28/2021 – 14:37

Saturday’s Sprint Race may be permanent for the next few seasons. The format that was carried out on the last date of the Formula 1 calendar at Silverstone, could replace the usual Classification, as indicated Stefano Domenicali, CEO de F1 en ‘Gazzetta Dello Sport’.

“In my head is the desire to promote all kinds of events that are contested with the sprint classification system. There is the conviction of always running with this format every weekend. We will study it at the end of this year, but we are not in a hurry, “ has confessed in the Italian environment.

After Grand Prix of Great Britain The organization has been left with good feelings with the Qualification to a race of 100 kilometers, Stefano has commentedor: “We have offered a different content and the fact that there is importance in the results of the three days is an extra element. Now we have to analyze the details and see what we can improve for Monza. We are going to take into account what happens there and in the third experiment. Then I will see what to do in 2022 “.

Max Verstappen with the laurel wreath after winning the Sprint Race.

“Do you know what is the best thing about this new system? Let people this Friday say that everything is more boring. In United States They all had much more desire, they like action and competition more. We dared to do something different and this attitude has been well seen to attract new fans.“, he continued.

The CEO has answered the criticism that this new format has had and has compared it with the detractors that the halo had at the time, and warns that things change like F1. “The man on the pole is the fastest rider on a lap, but things can change. You also have to remember the halo, many people were against it and no one doubts it anymore. We must thank the drivers and the way they coped all weekend, although for me it is not a surprise. They like running better than doing long runs on Fridays. “, Domenicali has finished.