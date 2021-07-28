F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Checo Prez turns the page and says: “We are doing everything to get stronger”

Sergio Prez He does not want to go on vacation with the memory of the bad weekend at Silverstone, which is why he plans and hopes to have a good result at the Hungaroring this Sunday and points out: “Now I am completely focused on Hungary and our plan is to recover.”

“Silverstone was a poor weekend for me, one to forget. I enjoyed the sprint qualifying though demands more of us pilots, with two runs and two starts. It was definitely something different, that’s for sure, “said the Mexican about the Grand Prix of Great Britain in the run-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Checo has clear objectives for this eleventh date of the championship, after the team failed to score points, the pilot has expressed: “We are very motivated as a team, we have worked really hard this week and we are doing everything we can to come back stronger.”

“The Hungaroring is a very unique track and it is very similar to Mnaco, with high levels of downforce, it is a very technical track. I’m looking forward to a solid weekend at the last race before summer break. It’s the only way to have a good holiday, making sure we have a solid weekend in Budapest, “continued the Red Bull.

These vacations will not only be to rest and enjoy for the pilot, since like him and his boss, Christian Horner, stated previously, in this period without races will begin the conversations on a possible renewal.

The # 11 is fifth in the championship with 104 points and has achieved two podiums, first place in Bak and a third place in France.