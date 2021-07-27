F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz and Ferrari continue with their low profile

Updated 07/27/2021 – 13:06

Ferrari has shown an improvement this year compared to last season, the team in the preview of each race weekend, try to lower expectations by insisting that they will not get good results, this time they don’t expect to be ahead of the championship leaders.

It is not something new at Ferrari this season, as it has already happened in Bak, where they arrived saying that it would be impossible to repeat the pole of Mnaco and Leclerc repeated the first place on Saturday. In Silverstone history repeats itself, low expectations and great results, as they were only two laps away from achieving their first victory of the season. Carlos Sainz Know what they are on a good path, but he prefers not to air too much the true expectations, nor to hope prematurely with a possible victory in Hungary.

“I don’t think it’s such a good track for us. I think it’s a great opportunity be right behind Red Bull and Mercedes, but downforce is still king and from the data, we see that these cars are still ahead “Sainz has confessed.

Carlos explained why they are not expecting a great performance this weekend: “Budapest has recently become a medium to high speed track with these cars. “

“If you look at Mnaco and Bak, there are curves in second or third gear. But Budapest nowadays, with these high downforce cars, you have a middle sector where you are in fourth or fifth gear all the time. So it is not a purely low speed track as it used to be in the past, “he continued.

Furthermore, he believes that given the pace the Mercedes car showed in England, there is not much chance that the SF21 will finish ahead. “As we saw at Silverstone, with the hard tires Lewis had a bit more pace than us and they should be ahead in Hungary“, has finished # 55.

However, if it is not by the pit error and his 12-second stop, the Spaniard could have fought fourth place to Lando Norris.

Leclerc on the same line



Charles thinks like his teammate.“It’s good to be optimistic, And I think that we all want to win after such a good performance in the last three races, “he said Leclerc in the GP preview on the chances he has to climb to the top of the podium this Sunday.

“But on the other hand, we must also be realistic. We are in a good mood but I think that going for the victory in Budapest could be a bit optimistic. Realistically, I think I’ll be happy if we’re behind the top two teams. “, has continued.

False expectations

So far this season the Scuderia has been in charge of giving us surprises on the track. Continually in the previous ones they warn us that they will not do very well, that it is not a favorable clue, among other excuses, but then they surprise us with some pole or some podium, so the only way to confirm the true performance of the cars is to see them at the Hungaroring.

The rider # 16 has 2 poles and a podium, while the Spanish achieved second place in Monaco in his fifth race with the Prancing Horse.