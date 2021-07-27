F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: “Bottas will be better at Williams”

Updated 07/27/2021 – 10:49

The future of Valtteri Bottas It is uncertain, although many take for granted that he will not continue in Mercedes, there is nothing confirmed yet. The world champion in 2009, Jenson Button, believes that if the Finn does not remain in his current team, his best destination will be Williams.

“I think there will be some drivers who will leave their teams at the end of the season. “ Jenson said in an interview with ‘Readly’ magazine, adding: “But at this point in the season, many of the best teams will keep their drivers. I don’t think there will be any significant changes. “

Button believes that the change that could be the most significant at the end of the season is the one involving Bottas. “It could be a complete change with Williams and Mercedes, I guess with George going to Mercedes and Valtteri to Williams. Been to ah and before I’m sure it hurts to go to a team that isn’t fighting up front. But it would be great for Williams. “.

“He comes with a lot of experience and maybe, mentally he will be in a better place. He would also be on a team that does not have Lewis in it, “he continued.

Despite the fact that Hamilton’s teammate has not been fighting for the title in recent years, Williams’ adviser believes that still the German team is happy with the driver, he has commented: Mercedes has been happy that Valtteri hasn’t been in rhythm in recent seasons. But he has always come out with good points in second or third place in racing, so Mercedes has always won the constructors’ championship. “

Fourth place in the championship could be costing # 77 dearly, since the silver arrows team needs better results and more points to fight the world championship. “But this year, he has not performed as well and been out of the points, and they are not getting the results they are used to, so they are probably looking to get another driver for 2022, “said the British.

“It would be sad to lose George, but the team he fully understands that if he has a chance to race in a car like the W12, they have to let him go. “, finished Jenson.