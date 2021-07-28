F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Alpine confirms that it changes to 2022

Some squires did it at the beginning, others halfway, orafter they cannot, like Mercedes and Red Bull who are going to play the title until the end, Ferrari tends to pull up to Monza, and some like Alpine will do so after the summer break. Ditch this year’s car and jump into 2022.

This has been confirmed by Alpine CEO Marcin Budkowski. Right at the moment they take flight, with five races in a row by Fernando Alonso in the points. But at some point he had to.

“We have made a huge push since the start of the season with Enstone and Viry working hard to develop the car,” he says. “The focus has now completely shifted to 2022 at both factories, which means there are fewer new parts hitting the track. “

Come on, some more parts are still ready to be made, but the R&D focus is now on 2022, the working hours of engineers both in engines, chassis and aerodynamics, are in 2022. And the money.

Something that, on the other hand, Alonso himself applauds since he knows that his options to dream of victories again go through the next season and not this one.