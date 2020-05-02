PARIS (AP) – Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double race at the regular venue of the Austrian Grand Prix, a venue away from urban centers.

After the postponement or cancellation of the first 10 races of the calendar in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the date now scheduled to start the season is July 5, in Austria. F1 still sees the possibility of performing between 15 and 18 of the 22 races that made up the campaign.

One way to make up for lost time would be to run races on consecutive weekends on the same road course as the Red Bull Ring in the town of Spielberg.

Ross Brawn, director-manager of F1 competitions, said this venue is taken seriously, as long as strict regulations are followed.

“One of the logistical challenges is getting everyone to test and receive the go-ahead to enter the race environment,” Brawn said in an official F1 podcast. “We can contain everyone in that environment and therefore, once we are there, it will be attractive to have another race the following week.”

The Red Bull Ring is located between the Striped Alps, making it easy to keep race participants isolated.

“It is quite challenging to find at the start the kind of races where we can control the environment well enough to ensure everyone’s safety,” added Brawn. “Austria adapts very well to those characteristics. It has a local airport right next to the circuit, where people can land on chartered planes. It is not near any metropolis. ”

It is unknown where other F1 races could be held, in case the season can be continued.

On the calendar, the British Grand Prix was to take place on July 19. Organizers have spoken with the government about the possibility of carrying out that race without an audience.

Also the British Silverstone racetrack could host races in consecutive weeks, according to some reports.

Later, also in the boreal summer, F1 would go through Hungary. The Hungaroring Circuit is also located in a rural area on the outskirts of Budapest.

In Belgium, the Spa-Francorchamps is located in the wooded region of the Ardennes. The idea would later target Eurasia, Asia and America, before concluding with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf.

“It is important for us to try to get the campaign going. It would be a source of enthusiasm for the fans, ”said Brawn. “But it is also something very important for the lives of thousands of people.”