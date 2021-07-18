F1 Great Britain GP 2021: Sprint Race Results

Strange weekend. Free practice 1 was played yesterday and the qualifying session right after. This classification had the same format as usual, but the top ten were not required to start with the same tire they used in Q3. In addition, they did not mark the starting position or pole for the race, but the starting position of this novelty called sprint race that they have introduced for the first time in this 2021 F1 British GP. It was very beautiful, and I hope they will repeat it again, since it shuffles everything, although personally I would make it shorter, 17 laps seem too many to me.

Today began the day with free practice 2 and, as you know, there would be no free practice 3. Instead, this race has been prepared for sprinting, which this time it is. gave the pole for tomorrow’s race. Also, the first gets 3 points, 2 for the second and 1 for the third. As a curiosity, to make it different from the race, there was no podium or anything like that. What they have done is to prepare a truck for the three protagonists of today to get on and take a ride around the circuit on it while they are interviewed and they have been given a laurel wreath, something that had not been done for decades and that has turned.

Finally Lewis Hamilton, who started first, made a terrible start, losing position to Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver takes pole and will start tomorrow first. Valtteri Bottas finished in third position, despite the fact that he started on soft tires that should have allowed him to gain some position. Strange that he didn’t try to pass his teammate when he saw it go so wrong. He could have put pressure on Max and if Mercedes cares to let Hamilton through if he couldn’t. However, the inaction of the Finn seems to indicate that he was warned from the beginning not to pass the British.

But the truth is that the driver of the day was neither Hamilton, nor Bottas, nor even Verstappen. Has been Fernando Alonso, which has starred in the great moment of the British GP. With his Alpine starting on P11 he got to 5th at the start. Gaining 6 positions, more positions than any other driver. He has taken advantage of the fact that he started with soft tires, compared to the fact that the majority have chosen the means. Unfortunately, he was unable to maintain that position as the cars he passed were far faster than the pace of the Alpine. He first gave up his position with Lando Norris, then Daniel Ricciardo also passed him. However, he was able to stay ahead of Vettel, managing tires and doing magic to thwart attempt after attempt to overtake the German. Therefore, tomorrow he will start the race from 7th position, through the clean zone. We will see what it can do, but it will be too many laps and with a car that is slower than others behind it. However, that they take away the dance …

Bad for Sergio Pérez and Carlos Sainz, the two most affected today. The first lost control of his car while he was glued to the back of a McLaren and made a plane, leaving the track and almost hitting the wall. He got up very abruptly and stayed in the last positions until the team decided to leave. Carlos has had an incident with Russell (it will be investigated this afternoon), they have touched and the Spanish has taken the worst part, falling many positions and then he has been able to overcome some and finish 11.

Results of free practice 3

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’29 “902 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’30” 277 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’30 “507 4 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’30” 707 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1 ‘ 30 “800 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’31” 030 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’31 “034 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’31” 131 9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’31 “180 10 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’31” 188 11 George Russell Williams 1’31 “237 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’31” 263 13 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’31 “289 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’31” 328 15 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’31 “337 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’31 “404 17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’31” 593 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’32 “041 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’32” 474 20 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’34 “017

Sprint race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 ​​Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Lando Norris McLaren 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 9 George Russell Williams 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 20 Sergio Pérez Red Bull

Tomorrow the British GP race. Tomorrow it will be the real race, with all the laps completed, and starting in the same order that they finished today in the sprint race.