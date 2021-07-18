F1 Great Britain GP 2021: Race Results

The career of the 2021 F1 British GP it has left Hamilton as the winner, and some drivers out of position. One of them Sergio Pérez, who finished far behind after making 3 stops today, while the rest endured with one, and after starting from the pit-lane after the disaster after leaving yesterday’s sprint race. One of those who has been extraordinary and who has positioned his car well above what it deserved for performance has been Fernando Alonso, who has once again made incredible advances, as well as defending his position tooth and nail with drivers who had a car higher. Finally he finished as he started, in 7th position. In one of his first battles, with Sebastian Vettel, the German closed too abruptly in the corner and ended up spinning and falling to the last positions. Finally he has had to withdraw due to problems.

But perhaps the moment of the race has been the tremendous fight of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the start of the British GP. Finally, in one of the curves Hamilton opened a lot and hit the rear of Max. That broke the Red Bull’s right rear wheel, which sped off the wall at an impressive speed and recorded an impact of a brutal 51 G. Fortunately the Dutchman was unharmed, a bit dazed, but seems to be fine after the medical check-up (he has been transferred to a local hospital to follow up and make sure he is well). After the red flag, the race has resumed with a new start, and there are already 3 this weekend (a privilege). For such a dangerous and reckless action, Hamilton has suffered a penalty of +10 seconds that he has served in his stop. Despite this, the Briton was able to overtake an extraordinary Charles Leclerc a few laps at the end to steal the victory from the Monegasque.

A pity that the Ferrari has not been able to win. He deserved it today, and that would have given Maranello a victory, something they have not tasted for a long time. Carlos Sainz has come face to faceIn addition to what happened yesterday, today he was able to come back and everything has gone down the drain at his stop. One of the wheels gave the mechanics problems and its stop was very very slow (12 seconds). A shame for the Madrilenian, who could have been very close to the podium today as well. Despite all the problems, he finally finished 6th. That would have been a great result for the Reds …

He misses the position of Mick Schumacher, who is almost always ahead of Mazepin. The Russian is usually the worst always, remaining in the queue. However, it was not like that this time. I also miss seeing the Williamses ranking 12th and 14th, with George Russell and Latifi respectively, but in this case it is positive. Evidently the fans of the British GP wanted to see Russell higher, after the very good qualifying he made on Friday and how he endured yesterday in the sprint. But the results will come to him, more so if his signing for Mercedes becomes a reality. He has undoubtedly shown talent and he deserves it.

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 52 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3 “871 52 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +11” 125 52 4 Lando Norris McLaren +28 “573 52 5 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +42” 624 52 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +43 “454 52 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine +72” 093 52 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +74 “289 52 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine +76” 162 52 10 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +82 “065 52 11 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +85 “327 52 12 George Russell Williams +1 lap 51 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 51 14 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 lap 51 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 51 16 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +1 lap 51 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas +1 lap 51 18 Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap 51 19 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin – Retired 20 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Retired

World Cup results

After the British GP the World Cup points, with that zero from Max, and the Red Bull disaster without scoring, it looks like this:

# 8211; # 8211; – Driver Position Points 1 Max Verstappen 185 2 Lewis Hamilton 177 3 Lando Norris 113 4 Valtteri Bottas 109 5 Sergio Pérez 104 6 Charles Leclerc 80 7 Carlos Sainz 68 8 Daniel Ricciardo 50 9 Pierre Gasly 39 10 Sebastian Vettel 30 11 Fernando Alonso 26 12 Lance Stroll 18 13 Esteban Ocon 14 14 Yuki Tsunoda 10 15 Kimi Räikkönen 1 16 Antonio Giovinazzi 1 17 George Russell 0 18 Mick Schumacher 0 19 Nicholas Latifi 0 20 Nikita Mazepin 0 # 8211; # 8211; – Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 289 2 Mercedes 285 3 McLaren 163 4 Ferrari 148 5 Alpha Tauri 49 6 Aston Martin 48 7 Alpine 40 8 Alfa Romeo 2 9 Williams 0 10 Haas 0

The next race will be the Hungarian GP. The Hungaroring circuit will host the next race. A very flat circuit, with many curves where it is important to have good traction, and with characteristics similar to karting tracks. It will be interesting to see how each car performs there, and to see if there are any surprises as has happened at this British GP. Meanwhile, next weekend it’s time to rest from Formula 1 …