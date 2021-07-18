F1 Great Britain GP 2021: Qualifying Results

A very atypical weekend begins, almost revolutionary in terms of format. You already know that this year some novelties will be tested on two occasions. One of the dates chosen is here, in the 2021 F1 British GP. Free practice 1 and qualifying are being held today. Yes, qualifying on Friday, you are not dreaming. The reason is that a novelty will be tested tomorrow, after free practice 2: the sprint race.

That is, today they are classified to determine tomorrow’s starting order in that other mini-race. And depending on how they end up in that sprint raceThis will constitute the starting grid for the race. In addition, the one who finishes first in this sprint not only gets to start on pole on Sunday, he also adds 3 points to the world championship, with 2 points for the second and 1 point for the third. On the other hand, both the race and the classification, as well as the two free practice sessions, continue to have the usual format. There is only one difference, and that is that as the classification is on Friday, the drivers will be able to choose starting tires for Sunday, and they will not be conditioned to the ones they used in Q3 as was the case with the Top10 previously …

Here it has been known that some teams have introduced some news. The most notable are those of Mercedes, who bring some improvements to the British GP to help Hamilton at home. However, given the times it does not seem that they have taken too great a leap, and the race is going to be expensive for this weekend. Even more so if you take into account the risks they may take in tomorrow’s sprint race. On the other hand, since I have talked about new features, I also highlight the change of the chassis and engine for Esteban Ocon, who has had a drop in performance and they will try to see if it was for some reason related to this or it is simply due to an improvement of Fernando Alonso.

I think the classification has left many heroes, but you have to highlight George Russell, who has managed to get with Williams again in the top ten. The Englishman who points to Mercedes’ seat is impressive, even though Lewis doesn’t like it at all. Again in Q3. An authentic machado that his public has thanked with the shouts of the attending public. On the other hand, the British are twice as happy as it has been tight, but finally Lewis Hamilton will come out first. However, be careful that tomorrow is all to be decided in the sprint, which will be the one that will really give the starting position for Sunday.

Results of free practice 1

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’27 “05 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1’27” 814 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’27 “815 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’27” 828 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’27 “897 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’27” 923 7 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’28 “062 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’28” 163 9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’28 “211 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’28” 415 11 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’28 “449 12 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’28” 600 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’28 “827 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’28” 873 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’29 “220 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’29 “227 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’29” 227 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’29 “597 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’29” 808 20 George Russell Williams 1’29 “857

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’26 “134 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’26” 209 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’26 “328 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’26” 828 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1 ‘ 26 “844 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’26” 897 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’26 “899 8 George Russell Williams 1’26” 971 9 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’27 “007 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’27” 179 11 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’27 “245 12 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’27” 273 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’27 “340 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’27” 617 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’27 “665 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’28 “043 17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’28” 062 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’28 “254 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’28” 728 20 Nikie Mazepin Haas 1’29 “051

More details tomorrow with free practice 2, which would be on the site of the usual FP3, as well as the exciting sprint race. Anything can happen, and some will not want to risk, others will give their all because they have nothing to lose. And we will see if those who do not risk end up leaving far behind on the grid on Sunday, which can complicate the comeback even if they have more rhythm and even have touches at the start …