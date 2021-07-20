F1 – Great Britain GP 2021: “It was a race incident or a half minute penalty”

Updated 07/20/2021 – 13:55

Discussion of the incident continues between Hamilton and Verstappen, this time it has been Bernie Ecclestone, who has spoken about it. In his view, the 10-second penalty was not enough.

The penalty

The former executive director of Formula 1 in a conversation with Sportsmail has commented on the main accident of the weekend at Silverstone and has said: “In the old days we would have said it was one of those things, a racing incident. It was clear that everyone was doing their best to win the championship. ”

According to the British, the difference is in the role played by the commissioners. “But if the stewards needed to get involved, they should have given Lewis more than a 10-second penalty. It should have been 30 seconds ”, Has expressed.

Eccleston meets Red Bull in Brazil 2017RV RACING PRESS

The incident

Ecclestone explained how he saw the action between the two drivers: “Lewis was not in front at the time they collided. It was not his curve.. It was almost level with a car from behind. That’s why I hit him on the back, not the front. ”

“Ten seconds was not good. The punishment did not fit the crime. If you have to give a sanction, which was somehow not necessary, this was not a correct decision, it was not enough “, has concluded the ex-head of F1.