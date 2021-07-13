F1 – Great Britain GP 2021: Hamilton stands up for Bottas … and charges against the racism suffered by England players

Lewis Hamilton has come out to defend Valtteri Bottas and to England players who have been abused through social media. On the one hand, his current partner is in obvious danger of losing his place at Mercedes by 2022. George Russell seems well-positioned to take his seat. On the other, the footballers who missed their penalties (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka) in the decisive run from eleven meters against Italy have received a cataract of racist insults.

But let’s go to Bottas first. The ’44’ has emphasized that it forms an excellent pairing with the ’77’. “Knowing about my relationship with Valtteri makes me a great teammate. I’ve always said that. To be honest, I feel like currently we are the couple that offers the best results when it comes to balance within the team and knowing how we can develop our car“, Hamilton highlighted in statements to ‘Motorsport-Total’.

Lewis claims that the Finn is not so criticized. “Not always here and not Valtteri, but for now, I think we’ve done well over the years and we can continue to do so. People have to leave you alone sometimes so you can focus on your work. We will continue to work together as a team, as we have for many years. I’ve always said that, in general, Valtteri is the best teammate I have ever had“, insisted the heptacampen.

“Disgusting” messages

On the football issue, Lewis has highlighted on his Instagram account that he is proud of the role played by England in the Eurocup that has just ended. Those of Southgate fell cruelly to Italy. Penalties sentenced an exciting match. The locals could not use the field factor (they played at Wembley) to unbalance the balance. The dream escaped them from eleven meters (3-2 for Mancini’s pupils).

“The racial abuse on social media against our players after yesterday’s game is unacceptable. This kind of ignorance must be stopped. The disgusting behavior of a few shows how much work remains to be done. Hope this opens up a conversation about acceptance. We must work for a society that does not require black players to prove their worth or place in society only through victory.. In the end, all the members of the England team should be very proud of their achievement and of how they have represented us, “he declared, accompanying the text with an image in which Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.