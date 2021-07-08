F1 – Great Britain GP 2021: Fernando Alonso blesses Norris: “You are a rock star”

Updated 07/08/2021 – 10:04

Lando Norris est that comes out. That is an irrefutable fact. It is the great revelation of the season. The one from Bristol is fourth in the overall drivers with 101 points. He has already achieved three podiums. It has infiltrated the Red Bull and Mercedes drivers. In fact, in some races he fights with them. The best was the last one at the Red Bull Ring. In Austria he managed to be second in qualifying and third in the race. It was a spectacular weekend for the McLaren ‘4’.

Norris has been growing since he came to McLaren. He has had two Spanish pilots by his side to learn from them. To Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. With Madrid he spent two seasons in which he already shone, although the ’55’ ended up beating the British.

But the bet of Zak Brown, who is rightly very proud of his pupil, can go further. So far behind the wheel of this Mercedes-powered MCLM35, he’s delivering stellar performances on many weekends.

Recently, Lando has exchanged a helmet with Fernando. The 21-year-old driver wanted to recognize in his dedication the tutelage of the two-time F1 world champion when he started at McLaren. “Thanks for teaching me everything when I join McLaren”, He has written.

Norris helmet for Alonso.MCLAREN F1

And Alonso has not been shy when it comes to praising Norris. “You are a star, a rock star. Best of luck for the future, Lando.”, He has put it in the helmet that he gave him to treasure. That I hold him in high esteem is something that he has already shown since they have known each other. At the time, the Spaniard called “impressive” what the English did when they were teammates in the 24 Hours of Daytona 2018.

Alonso’s helmet dedicated to Norris.MCLAREN F1

Clearly the ‘4’ is in fashion. And that respect has been earned on the track. Let us remember what I stressed Lewis Hamilton during the second race held in Austria. “What a great pilot Lando is!” The seven-time champion suffered a lot to move on to McLaren. And in the end he was surpassed by his compatriot. And that Norris was punished with a 5 second penalty for defending himself against an attack by Checo Prez in the early part of the event. Something that, in the end, prevented him from being second.